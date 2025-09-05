×
Lawyers demand LSK president quit state panel role

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2025
Faith Odhiambo LSK President & Houghton Irungu AMNESTY Kenya Director as they called on the EAC and the international community to demand that the government of Tanzania hold accountable the police officers responsible for the torture assault of Boniface Mwangi & Agather Atuhaire.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Lawyers have demanded Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo step down from a government panel on protest victims, calling her appointment unconstitutional and a threat to the society’s independence.

In separate letters dated September 4 and September 5, 2025, three advocates said Odhiambo’s role as vice chairperson of the presidential panel created a conflict of interest and undermined the Law Society’s mandate to hold the state accountable.

“The panel’s mandate belongs to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and your acceptance weakens the Law Society’s statutory functions,” argued Levi Munyeri.

Paul Kiragu Wathuta noted that President William Ruto had no authority to create the panel without involving the Public Service Commission. “Your participation raises questions on how the Law Society can defend the Constitution while its leader sits in an unconstitutional body,” explained Wathuta.

Another advocate, Francis Wanjiku, observed that Odhiambo’s move risked aligning the society with the executive and urged the Council to convene an extraordinary general meeting. “Members should decide if you can continue in office given the perception of compromised leadership,” warned Wanjiku.

The panel was created through a presidential proclamation on August 6 and formalised by a gazette notice on August 25.

 Its chair, Makau Mutua, is also facing a court challenge to his appointment.

.

