Murkomen orders crackdown on Nairobi muggings

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

An uproar over rising cases of muggings at the city center involving young, armed youths has now caught the attention of top security organs.

This come following the outcry by the city residents and how young men wielding knives were terrorizing Nairobians on some spots at the Central Business District.

And now, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed security agencies to intensify operations against criminal gangs preying on unsuspecting citizens.

Speaking during a Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Bungoma on Thursday, Murkomen said the government had taken note of the surge in attacks.

“I want to confirm to you that operations are ongoing and they will continue,” Murkomen stated.

The CS explained that while some gangs appear to be street children, investigations have revealed that many are adults armed with knives and working in coordinated groups.

“We have noticed that part of the problem is being caused by individuals who pose as street children, yet they are of significant adult age. They pretend to be homeless, but their main agenda is to rob and attack people. This must stop,” he added.

Murkomen warned that underage status would not shield offenders from the law, insisting that anyone involved in violent robberies would face prosecution regardless of age.

He further reminded officers that policing everyday crimes such as theft and muggings is their direct responsibility.

"Policing issues such as theft and muggings are a daily responsibility of the OCS and officers within their areas. They should not wait for directives from Nairobi,” he said.

On Wednesday a major operation on the city centre and some areas in downtown areas in an attempt to flush out the gangs.

The exercise target some alleys in poorly lit areas in the city centre around bus stages syonimous with mobile phone snatching and some deserred areas where the goons were said to be attacking those oon foot.

“More than ten suspects were arrested in the ongoing operation and thus will continue until the we get rid of them, they are young and we believe that after investigations we will get more details,” an officer who was part of the operation said.

Some of the hot spots, according to victims, include National Archives, Kenyatta, and the junction of Moi Avenue and Mama Ngina areas.

Another hot spot where passengers lose their phones during the evening include Railways-Moi Avenue junction and sections or River-Road and Landhies road around Machakos Country Bus.

Other victims said the same gang ambushed them along Parliament Road and that some areas like Kimathi and Biashara Street are not lit enough, thus, some gangs hide on dark alleys.

Central Sub-County police Commander Phillemon Nyakombo said while the cases have been reported, the National Police Service has intensified operations around the CBD.