The Standard

Fire breaks out at Katani Villas estate in Syokimau

By David Njaaga | Sep. 4, 2025
Fire rips through Katani Villas estate in Syokimau, forcing residents to flee as firefighters battle blaze. [Courtesy]

A massive fire tore through Katani Villas estate in Syokimau on Thursday night, forcing residents to flee as firefighters and neighbours rushed to battle the blaze.

Thick smoke rose above the estate, visible from Mombasa Road, as emergency crews arrived. Firefighters worked alongside residents to contain the flames inside the gated community located off Katani Road.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Katani Villas, a modern gated estate renowned for its affordable housing and proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), became the scene of chaos as families scrambled for safety while others attempted to save their homes.

More to follow....

