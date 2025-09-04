×
Ruto buys Sh1 million bull at Mombasa ASK auction

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 4, 2025
President William Ruto at the opening of the Agricultural Society of Kenya, Mombasa International Show, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto stole the spotlight at the Mombasa International Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Show on Thursday after buying a prized bull for Sh1 million.

The Chianina breed, imported from South Africa, was the highlight of the livestock auction. 

The three-year-old white bull, weighing 885 kilograms, attracted spirited bidding among senior leaders attending the fair.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi opened the contest at Sh300,000 before the President raised it to Sh400,000. Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir pushed the price to Sh500,000, with Kingi topping it at Sh550,000.

Abdullswamad countered with Sh600,000, prompting Ruto to raise the bid to Sh700,000.

As the auction slowed, the auctioneer teased the dignitaries to pool resources and gift the President. 

After brief consultations between Ruto, Kingi, Nassir, Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, it was announced that the group had combined their bids to reach Sh1 million.

The bull was secured for the Head of State amid cheers from the crowd.

The Chianina, one of the world’s oldest cattle breeds, originates from Italy and is renowned for its beef quality.

