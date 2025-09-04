Ruto panel on compensation of protest victims sworn in

Member of the panel of experts on compensation of victims of protests led by Prof Makau Mutua were sworn in at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on September 4,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Members of the Panel of Experts on compensation of victims of public protests have been sworn during an exercise overseen by the Supreme Court at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The team that took oath of office on Thursday, 4, will be led by President William Ruto's senior advisor on constitutional affairs and human rights, Prof Makau Mutua, as the chair and deputised by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo.

They were appointed by the president through a gazette notice dated Tuesday, 26, 2025.

According to the notice, the Panel’s core mandate is to design an operational framework to verify and categorise victims of protests dating back to 2017.

Other members of the panel who also took oath at the event include Kennedy Ogeto, Houston Irungu of Amnesty International Kenya and Dr John Olukuru.

Rev Kennedy Barasa Simiyu, Dr Duncan Ojwang’, Naini Lankas, Dr Francis Muraya, Juliet Chepkemei, Pius Metto, and Raphael Anampiu are also among the 18-member task force who took oath.

Fatuma Kinsi Abass, who was absent, will be sworn in at a later date.

The panel is expected to hold its inaugural meeting with the technical team on Thursday at KICC.