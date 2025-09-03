×
Henry Tanui appointed new Hustler Fund CEO

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 3, 2025
Henry Tanui appointed Hustler Fund CEO. [Courtesy]

Hustler Fund Board has appointed Henry Tanui as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tanui takes over from Elizabeth Nkukuu, who has led the Fund since its inception.

In a statement, the Board lauded Nkukuu for her dedicated service and pioneering leadership, crediting her with laying a strong foundation for the state-backed credit facility.

Tanui brings with him more than 24 years of experience in risk management, MSME lending, business lending, personal lending, mortgages, and international trade finance.

He has held senior roles at Ecobank, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, and the Industrial and Commercial Development Bank of Kenya.

Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, commended Nkukuu for her impact, stating: “The Financial Inclusion Fund has already provided affordable credit to more than 26 million Kenyans. As we look ahead, I encourage the Hustler Fund team to enhance their efforts in promoting timely repayments to improve credit scores and to expand financial literacy programmes that support Kenyans in succeeding.”

Principal Secretary for MSME Development, Susan Mangeni, echoing similar sentiments, stated: “We extend our gratitude to Ms. Elizabeth Nkukuu for her steady leadership in establishing the Fund and guiding it through its early stages.”

In his acceptance remarks, Tanui pledged to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor, with a key focus on reengineering the processes and strengthening financial literacy.

.

.

