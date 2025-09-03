Calls mount for Ruto to expel foreign fighters on Kenyan soil

President William Ruto at Suswa during the the beginning of his tour of Narok County, where he officially opened the Suswa Fresh Produce Market in Narok East Constituency on May 6,2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenyans expect President William Ruto, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to take responsibility for the latest spate of incursions by heavily armed groups into the country, especially after learning was disrupted at a school in Mandera.