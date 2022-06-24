× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Haroo Assimio... Martha Karua meets Tiktoker mimicking her in viral video

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | Jun 24th 2022 | 2 min read
 Martha Karua meets tiktoker Wachira Nyokabi. [Twitter]

Tiktoker Joe Wachira Nyokabi, whose video mimicking Azimio la Umoja politician Martha Karua has gone viral, got his “15-seconds of fame” moment on Friday.

Nyokabi, an online content creator, met Ms Karua on Friday, reminiscing his comments on the “Harooo Assimio” video.

By Friday, the video had gained over 700,000 views on the video platform Tiktok and over 100,000 on Twitter.

“It was a pleasure meeting Nyokabi, a young creative from my home county of Kirinyaga. Thank you Joe (Wachira) for giving us much-needed laughter and reminding us that indeed, Raila ni msarendo,” Karua tweeted.

In another video shared by activist Boniface Mwangi on his Twitter account, the two are seen happily imitating Karua’s now popular campaign speak, “Assimio, harooo…”

KEEP READING

The Standard was unable to reach Wachira for comment by the time of publishing this story.

Azimio running mate Martha Karua meets tiktoker Wachira Nyokabi. [Twitter]

The video has had netizens excited, sharing, and re-sharing it since it first emerged on Tiktok on June 16, 2022.

Twitter user, theDatuzen commented: “The freedom of expression in Kenya should never be taken for granted.”

Another, Kimeu Steve said: “Humour is the only therapy we can afford, cost of living is somewhere in the Ozone layer.”

Karua, who is Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 presidential election, has been traversing the country to sell Azimio’s agenda ahead of the elections.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Education matters
Education matters
Man United striker Mason Greenwood to remain on bail
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, arrested at the end of January on suspicion of rape and assault, will remain on bail.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
UNGA designates June 24 as International Day of Women in Diplomacy

By Mwangi Maina | 2 hours ago

UNGA designates June 24 as International Day of Women in Diplomacy
Azimio council wants voter register probed

By David Njaaga | 6 hours ago

Azimio council wants voter register probed
Media coverage: Raila had 61 per cent compared to Ruto's 38 per cent

By Stephanie Wangari | 8 hours ago

Media coverage: Raila had 61 per cent compared to Ruto's 38 per cent
In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties

By Amos Kareithi | 14 hours ago

In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC