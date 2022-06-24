Haroo Assimio... Martha Karua meets Tiktoker mimicking her in viral video

Martha Karua meets tiktoker Wachira Nyokabi. [Twitter]

Tiktoker Joe Wachira Nyokabi, whose video mimicking Azimio la Umoja politician Martha Karua has gone viral, got his “15-seconds of fame” moment on Friday.

Nyokabi, an online content creator, met Ms Karua on Friday, reminiscing his comments on the “Harooo Assimio” video.

By Friday, the video had gained over 700,000 views on the video platform Tiktok and over 100,000 on Twitter.

“It was a pleasure meeting Nyokabi, a young creative from my home county of Kirinyaga. Thank you Joe (Wachira) for giving us much-needed laughter and reminding us that indeed, Raila ni msarendo,” Karua tweeted.

In another video shared by activist Boniface Mwangi on his Twitter account, the two are seen happily imitating Karua’s now popular campaign speak, “Assimio, harooo…”

The Standard was unable to reach Wachira for comment by the time of publishing this story. Azimio running mate Martha Karua meets tiktoker Wachira Nyokabi. [Twitter]

The video has had netizens excited, sharing, and re-sharing it since it first emerged on Tiktok on June 16, 2022.

Twitter user, theDatuzen commented: “The freedom of expression in Kenya should never be taken for granted.”

Another, Kimeu Steve said: “Humour is the only therapy we can afford, cost of living is somewhere in the Ozone layer.”

Karua, who is Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 presidential election, has been traversing the country to sell Azimio’s agenda ahead of the elections.

