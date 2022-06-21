× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Business
Politics
World
Politics
Africa
Health & Science
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Columnists
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

DP Ruto: Uhuru's Ruiru guns investment was misplaced priority

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | Jun 21st 2022 | 2 min read
Deputy President William Ruto [David Njaaga, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sh4 billion investment in the Ruiru small arms factory was a misplaced priority.

Kenyatta unveiled the small arms factory in Kiambu County on April 8, 2021.

While addressing civil society groups in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 21, Ruto said it was improper for the government to spend Sh4 billion on the factory, “only to employ 100 people”.

“We are looking at a big challenge today – unemployment. It’s the elephant in the room,” he said.

“When I hold a political rally on, let’s say Tuesday or Wednesday, and you find thousands of people attending the event, it tells you that there’s an unemployment problem in this country. Ordinarily, no one would want to attend a political rally if he or she has something engaging to do,” said the deputy president.

KEEP READING

Dr Ruto said if he wins the presidential contest on August 9, he will prioritise job-creation.

Referring to the Ruiru light arms project that President Kenyatta launched in April last year, the DP said: “It’s a good thing [to have a firearms factory]. We need guns for our security [as a nation]. However, [spending Sh4 billion on a firearms factory], while we have thousands of people without jobs [is a misplaced priority]. The priority should be on investing in infrastructure that enables job-creation,” he said.

The DP said the Ruiru firearms factory employs only 100 people.

“With the same Sh4 billion [used in the Ruiru firearms project], we’d have created around 5,000 jobs by investing in the informal manufacturing sector,” said Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the commissioning of the Small Arms Factory at the National Security Industries in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 8, 2021 [PSCU]

The DP said if he wins the presidential election in August, he will channel funds to agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing. These sectors, he said, will create thousands of job opportunities.

While unveiling the Ruiru weaponry factory last year, President Kenyatta said the facility would enhance Kenya’s security self-reliance through local production of equipment and technologies.

He said the plant would produce at least 12,000 assault rifles annually, drawing 60 per cent of its input from local sources.

Ruto, in his speech on Tuesday, pledged to safeguard the civil societies’ rights to critique the government.

The event was attended by Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust Executive Director Daisy Amdany, Abraham Rugo of the Okoa Uchumi Campaign and Joan Akoth of the Institute of Social Accountability, among others.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

How Sadio Mane spent more than Sh100 million to slowly transform his home village
2019 African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane is giving back to the community in his home village of Bambali, Senegal.
Wajackoyah: Clergy misunderstood me
Wajackoyah, in an interview with Spice FM Tuesday, said his words were taken out of context, and that he was not promoting the legalisation of the herb.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties

By Amos Kareithi | 2 hours ago

In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties
State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant

By Gitau Wanyoike | 10 hours ago

State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant
UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi
Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC