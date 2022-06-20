Mike Sonko barred from running for Mombasa Governor
NATIONAL
By
George Maringa
| Jun 20th 2022 | 2 min read
IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee has upheld a decision by IEBC to bar Mike Sonko from running for Mombasa Governor seat.
The Committee issued the ruling at Milimani Law Courts on its last day of hearing and determining complaints filed by aspirants.
“He may be cleared in 2017 but that doesn't take away the requirement for the 2022 polls where IEBC is supposed to verify the degree certificate. Nothing has been placed to show that other aspirants weren't asked to prove academic qualification hence there is no discrimination,” the Committee ruled.
IEBC returning officer Swalaha Yusuf said Sonko does not meet Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity following his December 2020 impeachment by the Nairobi City County Assembly members. She said Sonko had no court orders to compel IEBC to clear him as reported by a section of the media.
Sonko is seeking to succeed incumbent Hassan Joho in the August 9 election.
“He produced his documents on the last day giving him a disadvantage on rectifications. He could have produced his documents before the deadline to have to have time for any corrections.
The committee notes that he was impeached by the Senate of the Republic of Kenya. The letter by Supreme Court was not produced to the commission during the time of clearance. Disqualification is premised on solid grounds,” the Committee ruled.
Moments after the petition was dismissed, Sonko said he will appeal the matter in the High Court.
The Committee also ruled that Wiper Party has the right to nominate another Mombasa governorship candidate within 72 hours for possible clearance.
