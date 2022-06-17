Angus Kimega appointed new Prisons College Commandant
Angus Kimega Masoro has been appointed as the new Prisons Staff Training College Commandant, following the death of long-serving officer Wanini Kireri.
The Kenya Prisons Service, in a circular dated June 17 also made other appointments, as it aims at “enhancing efficiency at the institution.”
Kireri died on May 31 while undergoing treatment in hospital.
Kimega will be deputised by Priscilla Majere while Jane Kiiri Wanjiru will serve as the new Regional Prisons Commander, Western Region.
Assistant Commissioner of Prisons George Diang’a will serve as the new Director, of Compliance and Standards at the Prisons headquarters.
KPS in its communication Friday said the appointments are effective immediately.
