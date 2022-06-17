× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Angus Kimega appointed new Prisons College Commandant

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | Jun 17th 2022 | 1 min read
Kenya Prisons Service logo. [Twitter]

Angus Kimega Masoro has been appointed as the new Prisons Staff Training College Commandant, following the death of long-serving officer Wanini Kireri.

The Kenya Prisons Service, in a circular dated June 17 also made other appointments, as it aims at “enhancing efficiency at the institution.”

Kireri died on May 31 while undergoing treatment in hospital. 

Kimega will be deputised by Priscilla Majere while Jane Kiiri Wanjiru will serve as the new Regional Prisons Commander, Western Region.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons George Diang’a will serve as the new Director, of Compliance and Standards at the Prisons headquarters.

KEEP READING

KPS in its communication Friday said the appointments are effective immediately.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

14,000 children born with Sickle cell annually, ministry says
An average of 14,000 children in Kenya born with Sickle Cell disease every year; 50pc to 90pc of carriers die before the age of 5 if undiagnosed, MoH says.
If this election is about cost of living, which coalition wins it?
Besides belonging to certain tribes, there is nothing special about these three people. It surprises me that we should follow any one of them, just because they are from our tribe.

MOST READ

Drivers of matatu and tractor killed in head-on collision on Kiambu Road
Drivers of matatu and tractor killed in head-on collision on Kiambu Road

COUNTIES

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
EACC goes after Lands official Sh1.2b assets

By Paul Ogemba | 2 hours ago

EACC goes after Lands official Sh1.2b assets
Theatre over academic credentials a blemish on the nation's moral fabric

By Patrick Muinde | 2 hours ago

Theatre over academic credentials a blemish on the nation's moral fabric
Is George Wajackoyah the promised Mulembe Prince?

By Robert Amalemba and Josphat Thiongó | 2 hours ago

Is George Wajackoyah the promised Mulembe Prince?
Sakaja responds, cites mischief in degree row

By Betty Njeru and Allan Mungai | 4 hours ago

Sakaja responds, cites mischief in degree row

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC