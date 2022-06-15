× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Senator Johnson Sakaja sues CUE over revocation of degree from Team University

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | Jun 15th 2022 | 3 min read
Senator Johnson Sakaja. [Denish Ochieng, Standard] 

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed a case before the High Court challenging revocation of his degree from Ugandan University, Team.

Mr Sakaja argues that Commission on University Education (CUE) revoked the degree for political purposes and in mischief.

He now wants the court to quash the commission’s decision and bar the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from striking him out of the list of governor aspirants.

His battle for clearance deepened after the universities regulator opted to reverse its earlier decision to recognise his papers.

KEEP READING

This in turn further cast doubt on his chances to be on the ballot as he battles petitioners who are also challenging his academic credentials before the IEBC.

According to the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Nairobi governor candidate, CUE cleared him on June 6 and issued a confirmation letter.

The commission CEO Mwendwa Ntaragi wrote to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Uganda seeking information whether the senator had enrolled for a degree.

NCHE boss Mary Okwakol wrote back stating that Team University holds a provisional license to operate as a private university and confirmed that the senator graduated in 2016. 

Following the response, court papers filed by Mr Sakaja indicate that the commission recognised his qualification.

He argues that CUE issued further confirmation that he had a genuine document to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission seven days later.

Mr Sakaja's lawyer Elias Mutuma argued that the revocation of his degree was not supported by law and was unfair.

“It is extremely outrageous, irrational and preposterous for the respondents to purport to revoke the recognition of the applicant’s degree when admittedly they are still undertaking investigations. By all logical standards revocation cannot proceed revocation,” argued Mr Mutuma.

CUE yesterday revoked its recognition of Mr Sakaja’s degree stating that it had received information and material about the authenticity of the degree that he presented from Team University.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (external) from the aforementioned university,” wrote CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigotti.

But Mr Sakaja argues that the decision was rushed as the issue is still under investigation. At the same time, he claimed that the decision was to favour his political rivals.

In his supporting affidavit, the senator claimed that he enrolled for a degree in Team University and graduated on October 21, 2016.

Mr Sakaja further argued that had CUE investigated the issue, it would have arrived at a different conclusion.

He maintains that the commission has no powers to revoke or recall a degree issued from a recognized university.

“The respondent has no mandate nor an obligation to revoke or recall a degree issued by a recognized university or institution on whatever grounds, leave alone purportedly revoking the recognition of the degree therein,” said Mr Sakaja.

He is of the view that it is either the courts or the university offering the degree that can cancel or recall a degree.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ailing veteran TV actor thanks Uhuru, Kenyans for over Sh6m donations
The veteran actor, who is battling diabetes and kidney complications, is set to undergo a kidney transplant at the Mediheal Hospital next month.
Does fuel subsidy only favour the rich as Treasury CS Ukur Yatani says?
Experts say the poor also benefit from cheaper paraffin, which they use for cooking and lighting.

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed
Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring

By Kamau Muthoni | 4 hours ago

Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring
Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments

By Josphat Thiongó | 4 hours ago

Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments
Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

By Ndungu Gachane | 4 hours ago

Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC