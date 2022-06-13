× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Six men caught on camera robbing woman at her Ongata Rongai home

NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola | Jun 13th 2022 | 2 min read

Police in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, are pursuing six suspects of armed robbery who forcefully entered a home compound in Gataka area, and stole property of unestablished value at gunpoint before escaping.

The CCTV footage in The Standard’s possession shows robbers at the compound armed with an AK-47, a pistol and a machete.

CCTV footage shows the robbers struck at 2:19 am Sunday 12, 2022 when the victim, an unidentified lady, was entering the compound.

A person is captured opening the gate and upon noticing the armed men, she rushes back into the house.

As the victim is parking a Mercedes Benz, two of the robbers make their way into the compound and head straight toward the car.

The driver then locks the door prompting the duo to smash the driver’s side window with five strikes using a machete while the other points the AK-47 rifle at her.

The shaken woman finally opens the door and two of the robbers ransack her vehicle and take her handbag.

Meanwhile, their accomplices are heading to the main house with flashlights.

They are yet again captured on CCTV ransacking the house. They lead the victim into the house where they make away with a sound bar, and kids' tablets among other assorted valuables.

They push her to sit on the couch and one of them pulls off her shoes and slaps the lady before they lead her to another room.

It is not clear what happens in the other room.

Kajiado North sub-county police commander Mecha Mogeni has confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway and that they had made progress in pursuing the attackers.

He has promised to bring the suspects to book as soon as they make arrests.

“The lady has shown us the CCTV footage and I can assure you that you will get news about the attackers very soon. We will have them in custody. Allow us time to get to the bottom of this,” he said.

