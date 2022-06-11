× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

IEBC to determine 262 nomination complaints in 10 days

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | Jun 11th 2022 | 1 min read
IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati addressing election stakeholders at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on June 9, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hear and determine 262 complaints within ten days, starting Saturday, June 11.

The electoral agency said a Dispute Resolution Committee to facilitate the exercise has already been set up.

All the 262 complaints will be heard and determined by three panels, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said on Saturday during a press conference at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

“We received a total 262 complaints to be heard by three panels,” said Chebukati.

“I have empaneled [the] three Committee Panels which will contain a Presiding Chairperson, Committee Members and Secretaries to the respective Panels,” he added.

“Section 74 of the Elections Act provides that the said-electoral dispute shall be determined within ten (10) days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission.”

Presidential poll clearance grievances are among the 262 that the dispute resolution committee will hear.

