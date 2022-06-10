DP William Ruto: I'm passionate about women's welfare

Deputy President William Ruto interacts with women during a meeting at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is passionate about women's empowerment.

The DP met several women groups at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday, June 10.

He signed a commitment agreement with the women groups, pledging to support them should he win the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“To demonstrate that Kenya Kwanza is a place of women, even before the general election, we already have a woman who is the Woman Representative-elect of Kericho county. Her name is Beatrice Kemei,” Ruto told the group of women.

“I am not a prophet, but I can predict that Kenya Kwanza will produce the highest number of elected women governors in the next government.”

The DP pledged to place women’s welfare at the heart of his government operations.

“We will get rid of tokenism and ensure women, in their millions, are right at the table making critical decisions so that we can create and shape a future that has their input,” said the deputy president.

The function was attended by Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Alfred Mutua, several governors, MPs and MCAs.

The battle for the women’s vote has been gaining momentum, with both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalitions pledging to support the group in case of victory in the August 9 polls.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya said it settled on NARC-Kenya Party leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate to show their commitment to the female voters.

Ruto, on his end, has promised to allocate at least 50 per cent of his Cabinet slots to women.

