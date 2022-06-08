× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

DCI George Kinoti cautions Kenyans against mockery of police officers' academic competencies

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | Jun 8th 2022 | 2 min read
DCI boss George Kinoti. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Director of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has warned the public against making a mockery of police officers’ academic competencies.

Kinoti said the sacrifices made by the officers in protecting the nation should not be taken lightly.

Instead, the DCI boss urged Kenyans to learn to “congratulate and celebrate the officers emotionally.”

“When you provoke that officer taking care of you diligently; an officer that is ready to give his life for you and who holds a fully loaded firearm. When you demean him to an extent of provoking him, he may most likely commit a felony and when circumstances are analysed he may not be held criminally responsible,” Kinoti said.

His statement comes after Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala described Police officers as ‘school dropouts’ who needed to be educated. He claimed their only purpose was to hold guns.

KEEP READING

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso described Senator Malala’s claims as outrageous, unwarranted and demeaning to the service.

“The National Police Service is a professional entity composed of all cadres of Kenyans as envisaged in the constitution of Kenya in respect to the diversity requirement and that the service comprises of competent, professional, knowledgeable and highly skilled officers with the right disposition and attitude to police the challenges of the 21st century,” Shioso said.

Malala, has since apologized to the police and the public.

“I wish to categorically state that my remarks were taken totally out of context. Their importance (police) to us cannot be underscored. It is in light of this that I wish to withdraw my remarks and apologize to our disciplined forces for the discomfort my remarks may have caused,” he said in his public apology on social media.

Kinoti was speaking on Wednesday, June 8, in Nairobi during the launch of the Kodris Africa Platform which seeks to provide the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) approved content for teaching coding in primary and secondary schools.

He said the product would go on in harmonizing academic standards, including among police officers across the country.

“Today, the new technology has changed crime…and if the police are not ahead of the criminals as far as technology is concerned then what will be your fate?” he posed, adding, “police will be the biggest beneficiary of the product.”

