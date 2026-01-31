Chuka Girls closed indefinitely after parents’ protests. [File, Courtesy]

St Bhakita Chuka Girls High School in Tharaka Nithi County has been closed indefinitely following protests by some parents demanding the removal of Chief Principal Joan Muchina.

Earlier this week, parents protested at the County Teachers Service Commission (TSC) offices, accusing Muchina of intimidating them, mistreating students and presiding over poor academic performance, claims she refuted.

In response, TSC issued a letter to parents indicating that Muchina would step aside to allow the school to stabilise and that students would not be sent home, with normal school programmes expected to continue.

“Dear parent/guardian, the TSC has decided that the Chief Principal steps aside to allow the school to stabilise. Consequently, the students will not go home tomorrow, as previously communicated. Normal school programmes will continue. Thank you,” read the letter.

However, despite the communication, a decision was later made to close the school, with students being sent home, including Grade 10 learners who had just reported.

County Director of Education Leonard Kabaki said the closure is meant to allow investigations into the allegations against Muchina.

“We have decided the school be closed officially,” Kabaki said, adding that the reopening date would be announced later.

On her end, Muchina defended her academic record, including her performance in previous schools.

According to her, the protests are a witch hunt allegedly organised by a board member unhappy with her procurement and tendering processes.

“It is about tenders. There have been attempts to incite some parents and students against me. It is a witch-hunt,” she said.