Raila Odinga's 10-point agenda as he unveils manifesto

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua during the launch of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party manifesto at Nyayo Stadium on June 6, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has listed a 10-point agenda in his manifesto.

Odinga launched his manifesto on Monday night at the Nyayo National Stadium, a day after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for presidency.

At Nyayo Stadium, Odinga enumerated his vision for the country should he be elected president in the August polls.

His manifesto is centred on a ten-point agenda:

Azimio la Ugatuzi - This includes increasing devolved resources and advancing a “One County, One Product” programme. Azimio la Jitihada - Manufacturing as the driver of economic revolution is envisaged to spur growth of all sectors of the economy resulting in employment and wealth creation. Azimio la Kina Mama - The programme will unlock access to financing for women-led businesses and provide support for women on other enabling factors such as access to assets for production, land tenure and proportional representation at all levels of government. Azimio la Ukulima - To create an enabling environment for climate-smart agriculture, agro-processing, improved livestock farming and growth of the blue economy. Azimio la Viwanda - The manufacturing sector shall produce input materials like steel, copper, and glass for further processing into finished products, and secondary production of goods like engineering manufacturing machinery, transport and agricultural machinery, tools and implements to be applied in the mechanization and automation of agriculture, livestock, blue economy, mining and processing. #Inawezekana / Azimio la Wananchi - recognises that whichever administration comes into power, the people remain sovereign and the government is theirs, and there should therefore be continuity and minimal disruption even as priorities are reviewed. “BabaCare” - Baba Care primarily focuses on social protection and transformation, and secondly upscaling Universal Health Coverage to Universal healthcare. All citizens should enjoy the right to accessible, quality, and affordable healthcare. Waste not a Single Child – The programme will be an aggressive scheme to ensure that all, not some children, get rightful access to quality education. Maji kwa Kila Boma – The commitment is to make clean and safe water available to all Kenyans. Administrative Continuity - Custodians of power must be accountable for the mandate bestowed upon them by the electorate. The cornerstones of this agenda encompass battling corruption, and ensuring efficiency and optimality in Public Service Delivery.

“Education is going to be free. Our children will have access to free quality education from primary to university,” said Raila Odinga.

