ELECTION 2022

No mask, no entry: What to expect on Madaraka Day fete

NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye | May 31st 2022 | 3 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County during Madaraka Day Celebrations in June 2021. [File, Standard].

The Madaraka day celebrations are set to take place tomorrow, June 1, at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The event which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last will be graced by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and his wife Fatima Bio who are in the country on a five-day state visit, among other dignitaries.

Following the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, those planning to attend the celebrations have been advised to wear masks.

Nairobi Regional Commander Kang’ethe Thuku said that those without masks will be denied entry to the venue, adding that it is for their safety.

Traffic watch

The government through Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebrations will not affect traffic flow along Lang’ata road.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Shioso said that traffic along roads leading to the venue will not be disrupted but there will be brief stops when the need arises and in such cases, vehicles will be diverted accordingly.

All dignitaries, who are expected to come to the venue starting 10am have been advised to access it through Gate 3; vehicles that will not get parking spaces at the venue will be directed to park at the Uchumi supermarket parking lot.

Kenyans planning to attend the celebrations have been told to be at Uhuru Gardens as early as 6am. The government said it expects 30,000 people at the venue.

Other vehicles bringing ferrying people to the venue have been advised to drop them at the Carnivore Link road junction and park at the Carnivore grounds.

“The rest of the vehicles will drop off visitors at the same junction then proceed to Swami Narayan Temple Road and park at Ulinzi Sports Complex,” Shioso said in the statement added.

According to the statement, adequate security has been deployed within and outside the venue to ensure an easy traffic flow.

The gardens have been under the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for an uplift since August 2020 following an order by President Kenyatta, he is expected to commission them officially tomorrow and will then be handed back to the National Museums.

The closure of the gardens was for the construction of a government history museum, a shopping and business complex, a convention centre and a hotel.

Kenyans have had a view of the works that have been taking place in the gardens when the Jamhuri celebrations were held and last Saturday when the KDF held an air show a first of a kind between the military and civilians, which was attended by President Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

What to expect

As is the norm with national day celebrations, Kenyans should expect a showcase of colour, tradition and skills. There will be performances from artists from different cultural backgrounds showcasing the rich Kenyan culture.

The disciplined forces are also expected to march in front of President Kenyatta and other guests. They are expected to also put up a show and showcase the skills and tactics they use in different scenarios.

Of interest to many Kenyans will be the air show which brings together paratroopers, skydivers, pilots from the KDF, KWS and others.

