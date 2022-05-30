× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are becomes first presidential aspirant to be cleared

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | May 30th 2022 | 2 min read

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands over clearance certificate to Umoja Summit Party presidential candidate Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane at Bomas on May 30, 2022. [Samson Wire. Standard]

Umoja Summit Party presidential candidate Walter Mong’are, alias Nyambane, has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run in the August 9 General Election.

Mong’are becomes the first presidential candidate to be cleared by the electoral agency.

Applications by three aspirants, including George Wajackoyah of Roots Party, were rejected on Monday over signature shortfall.

IEBC regulations demand that presidential candidates must present a list of at least 48,000 supporters drawn from a minimum of 24 counties across the country. The supporters must submit their names, copies of their national identity cards and signatures.

KEEP READING

Mong’are, 45, was cleared alongside his running mate Rachel Dorah Mwakazi.

The presidential hopeful was previously a comedian, radio presenter and later served as the communications director in Nairobi and Kisii counties in separate stints.

Most recently, Mong’are served as the director of youth programs at the Office of the President.

He shot to form in the early 2000s, when he alongside the current Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and Tony Njuguna formed the Redkyulas comedy group.

While Njuguna played the role of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, Mong’are mimicked Kenya’s second president Daniel Moi.

The group would later disintegrate as each of the members opted to pursue their respective careers.

After his comedy stint, Mong’are got a job at Kiss FM as the co-host of former breakfast show presenter Caroline Mutoko. It was during his time on radio that Mong’are got the nickname Nyambane.

In the President Uhuru Kenyatta succession contest, he is expected to battle it out with at least ten others.

With four presidential aspirants already vetted, the IEBC has 14 more aspirants to scrutinise.

From an initial list of 55 people forwarded to the electoral board by the Registrar of Political Parties, IEBC whittled down the aspirants to 18.

The 18 who are scheduled for vetting on different dates between May 29 and June 6 are eight (8) independent aspirants and ten (10) party-sponsored aspirants, including Deputy President William Ruto of UDA, Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party and Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party.

