Suspect in Mirema Drive shooting to remain in police custody for 14 days

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the main suspect in the shooting of Samuel Mugota at the Milimani court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the prime suspect in the Mirema Drive shooting will remain in police custody for fourteen (14) days pending investigations, the court has ruled.

Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Njagi on Tuesday granted police the two weeks they requested when the main suspect in the killing of Samuel Mugota was arraigned in court.

Investigating Officer Kapario Lekakeny told the court they have reason to believe Karani was the driver of the vehicle that the assailant-Mugota was in.

Lekakeny told Court that the video circulating online of a man shooting and killing Mugota was only "one action" as the crime was committed by more than one person.

Dennis Gachoki, the suspect had surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday to clear his name.

He maintained that he has never conducted any business with Mugota and that he is innocent and played no role in the murder of the deceased.

He was accompanied to the DCI headquarters by his lawyer Samuel Thuku.

He will be held at the Kasarani Police Station.

