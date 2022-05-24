× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Suspect in Mirema Drive shooting to remain in police custody for 14 days

NATIONAL
By Collins Kweyu | May 24th 2022 | 1 min read

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the main suspect in the shooting of Samuel Mugota at the Milimani court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the prime suspect in the Mirema Drive shooting will remain in police custody for fourteen (14) days pending investigations, the court has ruled.

Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Njagi on Tuesday granted police the two weeks they requested when the main suspect in the killing of Samuel Mugota was arraigned in court. 

Investigating Officer Kapario Lekakeny told the court they have reason to believe Karani was the driver of the vehicle that the assailant-Mugota was in.

Lekakeny told Court that the video circulating online of a man shooting and killing Mugota was only "one action" as the crime was committed by more than one person.

KEEP READING

Dennis Gachoki, the suspect had surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday to clear his name.

He maintained that he has never conducted any business with Mugota and that he is innocent and played no role in the murder of the deceased.

He was accompanied to the DCI headquarters by his lawyer Samuel Thuku.

He will be held at the Kasarani Police Station.

 

Sri Lanka increases fuel prices to address economic crisis
Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that petrol prices would increase by 20-24 per cent while diesel prices would rise by 35-38 per cent with immediate effect.
John Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh10m over Anglo Leasing
Court had awarded Mr Murungaru Sh27m before the amount was revised to Sh10m following Githongo's appeal. Murungaru sued Githongo for linking him to the scandal.

