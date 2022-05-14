Kithure Kindiki's parents: We're praying that William Ruto picks our son as running mate

Senator Kindiki Kithure's mother, Anne Kindiki during an interview at their home in Muthokima, Tharaka Nithi County. [File, Standard]

Daniel and Anne Kindiki, the parents of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, spent yesternight in prayer, hoping that their son will make the cut as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

Their only wish is that Ruto remembers his history with Kindiki which dates back to 2013, during the International Criminal Court (ICC) trials.

“We are happy and excited. We hope Ruto does not forget about our son, although he might pick him because this [Tharaka Nithi] is a large community,” Kindiki’s father told KTN News at his home in Muthokima, Tharaka Nithi County.

The senator’s mother could not hide her excitement at the thought.

“I have hope. I will be very happy to hear that Ruto has chosen my son,” she said.

Their son’s political choices do not come as a surprise to them, as they narrated fond memories from his childhood when he began exhibiting leadership attributes.

Kindiki would, one day after completing high school, share with his father his disappointment in how he felt the government was taking advantage of farmers by introducing high fertiliser prices.

“I was very surprised he could think of that at such a young age. He was very proactive even after joining Moi University [for his undergraduate studies]. We saw a politician in him,” said Daniel.

Tharaka Nithi residents on Saturday expressed their hope in Kindiki as Ruto’s choice, terming him a performer. “If Ruto and Kindiki join hands, it will be a formidable team and they will help Kenyans,” Kennedy Kimathi, a resident noted.

Kindiki, who is speculated to be a favourite as Ruto’s second in command, began his political career in 2013 when he was elected as Tharaka Nithi Senator, a seat he has held to date. Deputy President William Ruto and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki in Tharaka when the DP toured the region. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Ruto is expected to name his running mate in the August polls any minute now.

Highly-placed sources told The Saturday Standard that Kindiki’s candidature would have irked the larger Mt Kenya region, given that he hails from Tharaka Nithi County, which accounts for some 235,000 votes, according to the latest unratified Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission figures.

Though small in size, Tharaka Nithi is known to be a political giant and an interest for many presidential hopefuls, producing about 0.4 per cent of the 5.85 million votes from Mt Kenya region.

Share this story