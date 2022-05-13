Jimmy Kibaki: Twitter accounts claiming I'm supporting Ruto are fake
NATIONAL
By George Maringa
| May 13th 2022 | 1 min read
Jimmy Kibaki, the son of Kenya’s late president Mwai Kibaki, says he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta, and is guided by him.
Jimmy said several Twitter accounts suggesting he is supporting Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9 General Election are fake.
The former president’s son further said that his bond with Kenyatta is deep-rooted.
“It has come to my attention that there are several fake Twitter accounts impersonating me and purporting to imply that I support the Kenya Kwanza political formation,” he said in a statement to The Standard.
“I would like to take this opportunity to inform Kenyans that they should ignore all fake and preposterous announcements emanating from these delinquent imposters. Any right-thinking Kenyan, who understands the 62-year relationship between the Kenyatta and Kibaki families, will know that my loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta is sacrosanct, and our 50-year-old friendship endures,” said Jimmy.
KEEP READING
“As to who I will vote for in the upcoming presidential election in August; as the voting is by secret ballot, my vote is, as it is for my fellow citizens, my secret,” he added.
RELATED VIDEOS
Why Government has been ordered to make SGR contract publicPresident Uhuru Kenyatta launching the SGR on May 31, 20217. [Courtesy, Reuters]
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Ruto-Musalia deal akin to BBI, says Azimio
POLITICS
- Jitters over the size of Ruto's national cake
POLITICS
- Why some politicians are leaving Azimio-One Kenya, Tuju says
POLITICS
- Why I will not associate myself with Governor Alfred Mutua, Senator Muthama says
POLITICS
- Kabogo: What Ruto submitted to parties registrar isn't what we'd agreed on
POLITICS
By Brian Okoth
- Court gives KDF soldier one week to buy books for his three children
NAIROBI