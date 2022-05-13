× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Jimmy Kibaki: Twitter accounts claiming I'm supporting Ruto are fake

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | May 13th 2022 | 1 min read
Jimmy Kibaki making his speech at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on April 29, 2022 during the state funeral service of his father Mwai Kibaki. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Jimmy Kibaki, the son of Kenya’s late president Mwai Kibaki, says he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta, and is guided by him.

Jimmy said several Twitter accounts suggesting he is supporting Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9 General Election are fake.

The former president’s son further said that his bond with Kenyatta is deep-rooted.

“It has come to my attention that there are several fake Twitter accounts impersonating me and purporting to imply that I support the Kenya Kwanza political formation,” he said in a statement to The Standard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform Kenyans that they should ignore all fake and preposterous announcements emanating from these delinquent imposters. Any right-thinking Kenyan, who understands the 62-year relationship between the Kenyatta and Kibaki families, will know that my loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta is sacrosanct, and our 50-year-old friendship endures,” said Jimmy.

KEEP READING

“As to who I will vote for in the upcoming presidential election in August; as the voting is by secret ballot, my vote is, as it is for my fellow citizens, my secret,” he added.

