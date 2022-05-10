'Wash wash' suspects could flood parliament if law not followed, Matiang'i warns
NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari
| May 10th 2022 | 2 min read
Politicians linked to money laundering activities could swamp Parliament and hold elective seats if a lax in financial regulations continues, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has warned.
Matiang'i lamented that if institutions tasked with prosecuting suspects do not act fast, politicians could ‘bribe’ their way into Parliament.
“We could end up laundering criminals of unprecedented standards into our elective offices. We might have over 40 per cent of elected office holders becoming our leaders if we allow all the ‘wash wash’ gangs and other criminals to bribe their way in the coming elections," said Matiang'i.
Addressing the second National Conference on Criminal Justice Reforms in Naivasha today, the CS told a forum of stakeholders that weak regulations on the source of campaign funds was a major threat to the credibility of the election.
Matiang'i, however, absolved the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from blame for the weak regulatory framework on campaign financing.
KEEP READING
He at the same time expressed frustrations with the process of prosecuting suspects involved in social media abuse.
“We have the challenge of multiple bonds issued by our courts. Some of the people who have been arrested are enjoying their eighth, ninth or tenth bond.
He observed that failure to amend relevant laws on intelligence gathering and prosecution gave an escape window to repeat offenders. "This of course does little to deter others from engaging an army of bloggers to character assassinate others," he said.
Other obstacles for a credible election that the CS identified include disregard for laws and regulations during political gatherings, the proliferation of hate speech and incitement to ethnic conflicts.
The meeting was attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, NCIC chair Samuel Kobia and DCIboss George Kinoti, among others.
RELATED VIDEOS
ASUS Zenbook 14'' Laptop review: A smooth sophisticated finish with a long-lasting battery lifeIt is a great option for both creative professionals such as video editors as well as in-office work as well. This beauty is available with Elevetus Technologies.
Why the Nairobi CBD has lost its allureFactors such as perceived insecurity, traffic congestion, parking challenges and inaccessibility have led to the migration from the CBD.
MOST READ
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
POLITICS
- Kivutha Kibwana hits out at Raila over Azimio zoning plan
POLITICS
- Kenyans to use Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, Uhuru announces
NATIONAL
- Kalonzo: Ruto will sweep Ukambani if Raila turns me down
POLITICS
By Nzau Musau
- Kisii town mourns renowned engineer, son, killed in accident
NYANZA
By Eric Abuga
- Why Archbishop Muheria is a good man
NATIONAL
By Edward Buri