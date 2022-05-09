IEBC extends deadline for parties to comply with the two-thirds gender rule

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Political parties have until May 12, 2022 to comply with the two-thirds gender rule.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati announced an extension of the deadline.

"In keeping with the provisions of Article 83 (3) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the conduct of elections should be facilitative, the Commission extends the deadline for political parties to submit their lists of nominated persons to May 12, 2022 at 5pm," read a press release by IEBC.

Initially, IEBC had afforded political parties an opportunity of nominating persons compliant with the two-thirds gender rule by today, May 9, 2022.

The commission, however, noted that some political parties were yet to submit their nomination lists due to time constraints.

"Today, the commission has reviewed the list of Political Parties that have resubmitted their respective nomination lists and found that there is notable improvement in compliance."

Parties that will not have submitted the nominated persons by the set deadline risk being barred from the August 9 election.

Previously, the issue of the two-thirds gender rule in parliament has caused problems.

In September 2020, former Chief Justice David Maraga advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the House for failure to pass the gender laws. The president did not, however, heed the call.

