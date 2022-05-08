× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Kenyans to use Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announces

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 8th 2022 | 2 min read

A section of beautified Nairobi Expressway along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi on April 15, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the Nairobi Expressway will be opened for public use on Saturday, May 14.

Uhuru’s regime has overseen the construction of the Nairobi Expressway which begins at Mlolongo, connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the CBD, and then terminates at James Gichuru in Westlands. The road is aimed at controlling traffic flow, a major challenge in Nairobi.

While addressing participants during the first edition of the Nairobi City Marathon at Nyayo Stadium, Kenyatta clarified that the road will be open for public trial ahead of the official opening at a later date.

He said the trials were to help the experts to assess the viability of the road.

KEEP READING

“You are the first to use our new expressway. However, this coming Saturday, we shall open the road for public trial as we assess the shortcomings that the road might have and address them,” Uhuru said.

Then added, “It is not the official opening. That will be done later,”

The President was at the stadium for the inaugural event, where he awarded the winner in each category.

The three winners; the winner, the first runners up and the second runners up walked away with 1500 USD, 1000 USD and 700 USD alongside medals.

Moreover, the president has urged Kenyans to celebrate the government's success and address its challenges amicably.

“We are not looking at the positive strides made, just focusing on the shortcomings. If we celebrate the progress and correct the mistakes made, more investors will come hence more opportunities for growth,” the president added.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Experienced boxers carry Kenya's hopes in Turkey event
Three experienced boxers are part of national women's boxing team that jetted out to Istanbul, Turkey on Friday night for the World Women Boxing Championships starts
Elite athletes to battle for glory at Nairobi City Marathon today
Two-time Eldoret City Marathon champion Kipchirchir among stars to compete in the highest paying race in Africa.

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Judge orders man to care for ex-wife's children who were born out of wedlock

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 hours ago

Judge orders man to care for ex-wife's children who were born out of wedlock
Detectives retrace Jowie's movement on day woman was killed

By Paul Ogemba | 6 hours ago

Detectives retrace Jowie's movement on day woman was killed
Governor who turned State House into chicken farm

By Peter Muiruri | 8 hours ago

Governor who turned State House into chicken farm
IEBC extends deadline for parties to comply with the two-thirds gender rule

By Stephanie Wangari | 16 hours ago

IEBC extends deadline for parties to comply with the two-thirds gender rule

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC