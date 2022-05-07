You've panicked, CS Matiang'i tells DP Ruto

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has told off Deputy President William Ruto over claims that he had taken over his responsibility in government.

In a hard-hitting statement, Matiang'i asked Ruto to state which job he had taken away from him.

Matiang'i said the President only gave him the responsibility of coordinating government projects, which he has done perfectly for the last three years.

He said the President was committed to ensure he leaves behind a good legacy when he retires and that it was unfortunate for some leaders he has worked with since 2013 to now hell bent on sabotaging him.

"Kenyans are very wise and they cannot be cheated. They have seen the good work done by our President since he was elected in 2013. Those fighting him will face the wrath of Kenyans during the coming general election," said Matiang'i.

Matiang'i further dismissed claims that some Cabinet Secretaries were out to rig the August 9, General Election.

The CS said those who are complaining should admit they are in a panic mode and trying to find ways to seek sympathy votes.

“It is this usual hypocrisy and pretense in our political environment. In 2017, I was on the campaign trail with all of them. So, did I become a CS in 2022, [and not in 2017]? They did not raise the issues when we were campaigning with them,” said Matiang’i.

He added, “I was with some of those who are raising issues now. I hit the campaign trail with them, and even addressed roadside gatherings, including here in Kenyenya Market. I attended meetings with them in South Mugirango, Gesima. The internet does not forget. Go and look for videos of rallies that I attended with them.”

Matiang’i said now because the CSs are not with them, they are deemed to be breaking the law.

While maintaining that the CSs have a right to give their views on politics which should not be construed to mean they are out to interfere with the polls, he said the government is ready to back up the IEBC in whichever way they’ll need.

The CS was spoke today during the handing over of Sh10 million Kenyenya SDA Church in Kisii County built by Gusii professionals.

“When did I lose my rights to comment about what is happening in society? I am not aware of any efforts to interfere with the elections. Our responsibility as security sector people is to support the IEBC to conduct the elections. We do not conduct the elections,” he said.

The CS added, “The truth of the matter is this: I am not aware of the said-rigging plot. When people make all these kind of allegations, the public should scrutinise these kinds of things.”

He said he is in agreement with his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru that maybe there is something people want to do and are building a propaganda case, or they have noticed clearly that the election is not going to go their direction, and are now beginning to whip up emotions, creating lame excuses.

Matiang’i’s sentiments come after the Kenya Kwanza brigade singled out Mucheru as among those planning to interfere with the polls following his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga to be President.

But Matiang’i said there are many things to be said about those criticising the government but instead, "we have opted to exercise restraint to ensure that the country has a smooth electioneering process."

Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza lieutenants have been hitting on President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly giving the DP's role to Matiang'i and Raila resulting to Jubilee administration failures.

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati who is contesting for Kisii Governorship told off political leaders in the region fighting Matiang'i for their own selfish gains.

Arati said the people of Gusiiland were proud of the good work done by Matiang'i "which has been acknowledged by all Kenyans" and that it was a typical case of a prophet not being honoured in his own village.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka who is vying for the Kisii Senate seat said anyone fighting Matiang'i is an enemy of the Gusii community.

"Matiang'i has done a great job for our country for the last nine years. Honestly, those fighting him are jealous of his sterling performance," said Onyonka.

