List of 68 applicants to be interviewed for 6 Court of Appeal judge posts

Issack Hassan served as IEBC chairperson between 2011 and 2016. [File, Standard]

Six (6) judge position vacancies at the Court of Appeal has attracted 68 shortlisted candidates, including former IEBC chairperson Issack Hassan.

The interviews will take place between June 20, 2022 and August 24, 2022.

The Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, who is also the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), says Kenyans are free to provide the JSC with information that might help shed more light on any of the shortlisted applicants’ character.

“Take note that the Commission may interview any member of the public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates and such information shall be kept confidential,” she said in the Gazette Notice Number 5706 of Friday, May 6, 2022.

Besides the 68 applicants eyeing the six Appellate Court judge vacancies, two hundred and sixty-six (266) people applied for the 20 positions of High Court judge.

The vacancies were announced on March 14, 2022.

Below is a full list of all the 68 people eyeing the six Court of Appeal judge slots:

Justice Okong’o Samson Odhiambo Justice Muthuku Francis Gikonyo Justice Ongaya Byram Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi Dr. Kenyariri Christopher Orina Dr. Mutuma Kenneth Wyne Lady Justice Achode Lydia Awino Lady Justice Mshila Abigael Shiganga Mr. Justice Mabeya Alfred Mr.Okubo Yufnalis Ndege Lady Justice Linnet Mumo Ndolo Dr. Ouma Stephen Lady Justice Kamau Nancy Jacqueline Njuhi Mahiri-Zaja Lilian Bokeeye Justice Mativo John Mutinga Lady Justice Cecilia Wathaiya Githua Lady Justice Ong’udi Hedwig Imbosa Lady Justice Muchemi Florence Nyaguthii Yano Alice Jepkoech Justice Ngaah Jairus Justice Eboso Benard Mweresa Justice Makau Onesmus Ndumbuthi Chiuri Ngugi Justice Abuodha Jorum Nelson Prof. (Dr.) Sifuna Nixon Wanyama, PhD Gachoka Paul Mwaniki Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD Oduor Dorcas Agik Odhong’ Oira Hezekiel Nyamu Desderio Nyaga Muneeni Kimwele Justice (Dr.) Sergon Joseph Kiplagat, EBS Makokha Ronald Walala Lady Justice Aroni Abida Ali Hassan Ahmed Issack, CBS Justice Muriithi Edward Muthoga Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku Gichohi Mary Muthoni Gichuru Edmond Kiplagat Justice Ochieng' Frederick Andago Justice Musyoka William Musya Lady Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui Justice Kimaru Luka Kiprotich Lady Justice Nzioka Grace Lidembu Mumbi Mathangani Ojiambo Colbert Ouma Prof. Dr. Dr. Wekesa Moni Eliud Makori Anne Waceke Waihiga David Mwaure Siganga Beauttah Alukhava Kihanya Joseph Ndung’u Dr. Nyaberi Justry P. Lumumba, PhD Justice Kiarie Waweru Kiarie Justice Ogola Eric Kennedy Okumu Ongondo Ruth Atieno Ndadema Elijah Mukangali Bittok Wesley Kipronoh Ombogo Ondabu Clarence Onyango Jane Njeri Ndeti Jane Frances Nzisa Getanda Onsando Evans Kazi Job Kipyego Ambasi Lucy Njeri Matiru Margaret Wanjiku Omolo William Amos Justice Radido Stephen Okiyo Meso Beatrice Mugeni Dr. Mburu Peter Ng’ang’a, PhD

Share this story