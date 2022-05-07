× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

List of 68 applicants to be interviewed for 6 Court of Appeal judge posts

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | May 7th 2022 | 2 min read
Issack Hassan served as IEBC chairperson between 2011 and 2016. [File, Standard]

Six (6) judge position vacancies at the Court of Appeal has attracted 68 shortlisted candidates, including former IEBC chairperson Issack Hassan.

The interviews will take place between June 20, 2022 and August 24, 2022.

The Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi, who is also the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), says Kenyans are free to provide the JSC with information that might help shed more light on any of the shortlisted applicants’ character.

“Take note that the Commission may interview any member of the public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates and such information shall be kept confidential,” she said in the Gazette Notice Number 5706 of Friday, May 6, 2022.

Besides the 68 applicants eyeing the six Appellate Court judge vacancies, two hundred and sixty-six (266) people applied for the 20 positions of High Court judge.

KEEP READING

The vacancies were announced on March 14, 2022.

Below is a full list of all the 68 people eyeing the six Court of Appeal judge slots:

  1. Justice Okong’o Samson Odhiambo
  2. Justice Muthuku Francis Gikonyo
  3. Justice Ongaya Byram
  4. Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi
  5. Dr. Kenyariri Christopher Orina
  6. Dr. Mutuma Kenneth Wyne
  7. Lady Justice Achode Lydia Awino
  8. Lady Justice Mshila Abigael Shiganga
  9. Mr. Justice Mabeya Alfred
  10. Mr.Okubo Yufnalis Ndege
  11. Lady Justice Linnet Mumo Ndolo
  12. Dr. Ouma Stephen
  13. Lady Justice Kamau Nancy Jacqueline Njuhi
  14. Mahiri-Zaja Lilian Bokeeye
  15. Justice Mativo John Mutinga
  16. Lady Justice Cecilia Wathaiya Githua
  17. Lady Justice Ong’udi Hedwig Imbosa
  18. Lady Justice Muchemi Florence Nyaguthii
  19. Yano Alice Jepkoech
  20. Justice Ngaah Jairus
  21. Justice Eboso Benard Mweresa
  22. Justice Makau Onesmus Ndumbuthi
  23. Chiuri Ngugi
  24. Justice Abuodha Jorum Nelson
  25. Prof. (Dr.) Sifuna Nixon Wanyama, PhD
  26. Gachoka Paul Mwaniki
  27. Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD
  28. Oduor Dorcas Agik Odhong’
  29. Oira Hezekiel
  30. Nyamu Desderio Nyaga
  31. Muneeni Kimwele
  32. Justice (Dr.) Sergon Joseph Kiplagat, EBS
  33. Makokha Ronald Walala
  34. Lady Justice Aroni Abida Ali
  35. Hassan Ahmed Issack, CBS
  36. Justice Muriithi Edward Muthoga
  37. Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku
  38. Gichohi Mary Muthoni
  39. Gichuru Edmond Kiplagat
  40. Justice Ochieng' Frederick Andago
  41. Justice Musyoka William Musya
  42. Lady Justice Ngenye Grace Wangui
  43. Justice Kimaru Luka Kiprotich
  44. Lady Justice Nzioka Grace Lidembu
  45. Mumbi Mathangani
  46. Ojiambo Colbert Ouma
  47. Prof. Dr. Dr. Wekesa Moni Eliud
  48. Makori Anne Waceke
  49. Waihiga David Mwaure
  50. Siganga Beauttah Alukhava
  51. Kihanya Joseph Ndung’u
  52. Dr. Nyaberi Justry P. Lumumba, PhD
  53. Justice Kiarie Waweru Kiarie
  54. Justice Ogola Eric Kennedy Okumu
  55. Ongondo Ruth Atieno
  56. Ndadema Elijah Mukangali
  57. Bittok Wesley Kipronoh
  58. Ombogo Ondabu Clarence
  59. Onyango Jane Njeri
  60. Ndeti Jane Frances Nzisa
  61. Getanda Onsando Evans
  62. Kazi Job Kipyego
  63. Ambasi Lucy Njeri
  64. Matiru Margaret Wanjiku
  65. Omolo William Amos
  66. Justice Radido Stephen Okiyo
  67. Meso Beatrice Mugeni
  68. Dr. Mburu Peter Ng’ang’a, PhD
