IN PHOTOS: Passing of a hero; Preparations of public viewing underway

Military officers at parliament buildings on Sunday, April 24. [Denish Ochieng]

Preparations are underway in parliament ahead of the public viewing of the body of Kenya's third president Emilio Mwai Kibaki who died aged 90, Thursday night.

The body will lay in state at the National Assembly from Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, 27.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will lead the nation in viewing the body at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police guard Parliament's gates ahead of the public viewing of former President Mwai Kibaki's body scheduled for Monday 25,2022. [Denish Ochieng]

A State Funeral will be conducted at the Nyayo National Stadium –Nairobi, on April 29 with full Military Honours and Protocols. Army personnel in last hour preparation at the Kenyan Parliament ahead of public viewing of former President Mwai Kibaki's body scheduled for Monday 25,2022. [Denish Ochieng]

On Saturday, April 30, public prayers will be conducted at Othaya Stadium and later, the former president will be laid to rest at his Othaya family home at a private ceremony.

Flags fly half-mast at Mzee Kenyatta's mausoleum ahead of the public viewing of former President Mwai Kibaki's body scheduled for Monday 25,2022 [Denish Ochieng]

Diplomats and senior members of the public who may wish to visit the ex-Head of State’s family to offer their condolences have been advised to visit Kibaki’s Nyari Estate home in Nairobi between Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27. Military officers at Parliament buildings on Sunday, April 24 [Denish Ochieng]

The National Assembly, Senate, Ministries and Harambee House and other Government offices will have condolence books for signing from Monday afternoon, April 25.

