IN PHOTOS: Passing of a hero; Preparations of public viewing underway
NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari
| Apr 24th 2022 | 2 min read
Preparations are underway in parliament ahead of the public viewing of the body of Kenya's third president Emilio Mwai Kibaki who died aged 90, Thursday night.
The body will lay in state at the National Assembly from Monday, April 25 to Wednesday, 27.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will lead the nation in viewing the body at 10 a.m. on Monday.
A State Funeral will be conducted at the Nyayo National Stadium –Nairobi, on April 29 with full Military Honours and Protocols.
On Saturday, April 30, public prayers will be conducted at Othaya Stadium and later, the former president will be laid to rest at his Othaya family home at a private ceremony.
KEEP READING
Diplomats and senior members of the public who may wish to visit the ex-Head of State’s family to offer their condolences have been advised to visit Kibaki’s Nyari Estate home in Nairobi between Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27.
The National Assembly, Senate, Ministries and Harambee House and other Government offices will have condolence books for signing from Monday afternoon, April 25.
RELATED VIDEOS
'It haunts me many girls I 'cut' bled to death at birth'For most girls, FGM signals the end of formal schooling and the advent of early pregnancies.
Mama Simba finds Hustler moving onWaruguru will probably tell you who snores the loudest and who drenches their shirt in their drool because they can’t stay awake at public events and the one “stung by a tsetse fly”.
MOST READ
Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar
NATIONAL
- List: Kenya's top sub-county schools, best underage students in 2021 KCSE
EDUCATION
By Fred Kagonye
- 2021 KCSE results out today
EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth
- Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled
NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye
- List of Top 15 candidates nationally in 2021 KCSE exam
EDUCATION
By Brian Okoth
- From 113 KCPE marks to B plain: List of most improved students
EDUCATION
By Fred Kagonye