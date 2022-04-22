× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Interesting facts about Mwai Kibaki

NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua | Apr 22nd 2022 | 3 min read

Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki died on Friday, April 22, aged 90.

Kibaki, whose cause of death is yet to be established served as Kenya’s third president.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said that a funeral Steering Committee, made up of his family and government representatives has already been constituted.

In his honour, Uhuru ordered that his motorcade and those of the Deputy President, Chief Justice, Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, and all diplomats should not fly the Kenyan flag until Mwai Kibaki is buried.

KEEP READING

Memories

Described by President Kenyatta as a “witty, charming and brilliant debater” Kibaki left Kenyans with fond memories.

From massive infrastructure development projects to humorous reprimands directed at people he disagreed with, the former Head of State is still considered by some as one of Kenya’s ‘coolest’ presidents.

Though his reign was marked with political tension stemming from the 2007/08 post-election violence, Kibaki would occasionally mollify the situations with light moments and banter.

He served as Head of State for two terms, between December 2002 and April 2013.

Kibaki was born in November 1931, in Gatuyaini village, Othaya, Nyeri County to peasant farmers - Kibaki Githinji and Teresia Wanjiku.

Education

Growing up, young Kibaki lived an ordinary life as a child. He schooled at Gatuyaini for two years before proceeding to Karima mission school. He then moved to Mathari School (currently Nyeri High School) between 1944 and 1946, where he learnt carpentry and masonry. He later proceeded to Mangu High for his O-levels.

Before joining the London School of Economics where he wrote history as the first African to graduate with a first-class degree, Kibaki worked for an oil company after his dream of joining the army was thwarted.

A teacher and an economist, the former president married Lucy Wambui, daughter of a church minister. Lucy was then a secondary school headteacher. They had four children.

Political life

Before joining politics in the 1960s, Kibaki worked as an Assistant lecturer at the Makerere University School of Economics.

He was first elected into Parliament in 1963 as Member of Parliament for Donholm Constituency (now known as Makadara).

He had previously served as Kenya’s fourth Vice-President for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Moi.

Although many thought him media-shy, Kibaki once called a press conference to deny reports that he was having an illicit affair. “I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife, Lucy, who is here, and I do not have any other," he said in a televised press conference in 2009.

The presser was attended by the first lady, Lucy, who stood by his side.

Kibaki was also known for taking swipes at his political opponents with his classical ‘bure kabisa’ comments.

Though he avoided naming his rivals directly in his tirades, he made sure that no one doubted who his barbs were meant for.

Notable Legacies

Kibaki who helped to draft Kenya’s 2010 Constitution is also membered for initiating massive infrastructural development, key among them the Thika Road Super Highway.

Under his regime, Kenya also undertook massive rural electrification projects.

The government also introduced free primary education that was aimed at eradicating and fighting poverty as well as improving the living standards of the people.

Known for opulence, he owned vast landholdings and had interests in hotels, insurance, and farming. Kibaki also loved his sport, especially golf.

The former president will be accorded a State send-off with full military honours.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mwai Kibaki: The young brother who rose to top seat and became pillar
Bernard Nderitu and other relatives attended Mwai Kibaki's swearing-in ceremony at Uhuru Park and stood with the crowd.
Darling of private investors, Mwai Kibaki did not leave any money to lie idle
In his 10-year reign, the profitability achieved by companies listed at the NSE is unparalleled, but so is the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) at the Nairobi bourse.

MOST READ

Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media
Images of Sudan's Bashir in hospital draw anger on social media

WORLD

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday

By Betty Njeru | 2 hours ago

Government declares Friday, April 29 a national holiday
Reject leaders with integrity issues during August elections, Sapit urges

By Jacinta Mutura | 6 hours ago

Reject leaders with integrity issues during August elections, Sapit urges
The day Kalonzo hid in Saitoti's office to evade prison

By Amos Kareithi | 8 hours ago

The day Kalonzo hid in Saitoti's office to evade prison
Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled

By Fred Kagonye | 9 hours ago

Mwai Kibaki funeral plans unveiled

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC