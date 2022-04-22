Interesting facts about Mwai Kibaki

Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki died on Friday, April 22, aged 90.

Kibaki, whose cause of death is yet to be established served as Kenya’s third president.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said that a funeral Steering Committee, made up of his family and government representatives has already been constituted.

In his honour, Uhuru ordered that his motorcade and those of the Deputy President, Chief Justice, Speakers of both Houses of Parliament, and all diplomats should not fly the Kenyan flag until Mwai Kibaki is buried.

Memories

Described by President Kenyatta as a “witty, charming and brilliant debater” Kibaki left Kenyans with fond memories.

From massive infrastructure development projects to humorous reprimands directed at people he disagreed with, the former Head of State is still considered by some as one of Kenya’s ‘coolest’ presidents.

Though his reign was marked with political tension stemming from the 2007/08 post-election violence, Kibaki would occasionally mollify the situations with light moments and banter.

He served as Head of State for two terms, between December 2002 and April 2013.

Kibaki was born in November 1931, in Gatuyaini village, Othaya, Nyeri County to peasant farmers - Kibaki Githinji and Teresia Wanjiku.

Education

Growing up, young Kibaki lived an ordinary life as a child. He schooled at Gatuyaini for two years before proceeding to Karima mission school. He then moved to Mathari School (currently Nyeri High School) between 1944 and 1946, where he learnt carpentry and masonry. He later proceeded to Mangu High for his O-levels.

Before joining the London School of Economics where he wrote history as the first African to graduate with a first-class degree, Kibaki worked for an oil company after his dream of joining the army was thwarted.

A teacher and an economist, the former president married Lucy Wambui, daughter of a church minister. Lucy was then a secondary school headteacher. They had four children.

Political life

Before joining politics in the 1960s, Kibaki worked as an Assistant lecturer at the Makerere University School of Economics.

He was first elected into Parliament in 1963 as Member of Parliament for Donholm Constituency (now known as Makadara).

He had previously served as Kenya’s fourth Vice-President for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Moi.

Although many thought him media-shy, Kibaki once called a press conference to deny reports that he was having an illicit affair. “I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife, Lucy, who is here, and I do not have any other," he said in a televised press conference in 2009.

The presser was attended by the first lady, Lucy, who stood by his side.

Kibaki was also known for taking swipes at his political opponents with his classical ‘bure kabisa’ comments.

Though he avoided naming his rivals directly in his tirades, he made sure that no one doubted who his barbs were meant for.

Notable Legacies

Kibaki who helped to draft Kenya’s 2010 Constitution is also membered for initiating massive infrastructural development, key among them the Thika Road Super Highway.

Under his regime, Kenya also undertook massive rural electrification projects.

The government also introduced free primary education that was aimed at eradicating and fighting poverty as well as improving the living standards of the people.

Known for opulence, he owned vast landholdings and had interests in hotels, insurance, and farming. Kibaki also loved his sport, especially golf.

The former president will be accorded a State send-off with full military honours.

