Jimi Wanjigi links Uhuru, Raila to his latest return-guns-order

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | Feb 22nd 2022 | 2 min read

ODM presidential Jimi Wanjigi (centre) addresses a press conference at his Kwacha offices in Westlands, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Businessman-cum-politician Jimi Wanjigi is now blaming ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for his continued woes.

Wanjigi, who was Monday ordered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to surrender firearms and ammunition to the agency by Thursday, now claims that both the president and Raila are out to intimidate and harass him.

“Mr Odinga is in cahoots with President Kenyatta and want to stop my presidential bid by whatever means,” he said Tuesday, during a press briefing at his Kwacha offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

The presidential aspirant, also a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) claims his name has been expunged from the list of delegates to attend the party’s National Delegates Conference at the weekend.

KEEP READING

“This was done in December 2021. Bonafide officials allied to me have also been banned from attending the meeting,” he said.

The businessman is now questioning why ODM would use state agencies to fight him, saying that the party should be open to democracy.

Wanjigi, who has assured his supporters that he will not be cowered and will vie for the presidency in the August 9 poll, has urged Kenyans to free themselves.

“It is a critical moment that all Kenyans collectively stand up and unyoke themselves from the stranglehold of the Kenyatta and Odinga families. The two families feel entitled and privileged while treating Kenyans as their subjects.”

On Monday, the DCI ordered the businessman to surrender ten firearms and 485 rounds of ammunition to its headquarters along Kiambu road, failure to which he will be placed under lawful custody.

Wanjigi is accused of being in possession of a CQ, 2 Ceskas, a pistol, shotgun, Glock 19, Ceska, 2 Glocks, rifle and a Gilboa. He has also been asked to explain the source of a Glock under the serial number URT 735.

Police had on January 18 raided his posh offices in Westlands, placing the presidential aspirant under siege for more than 18 hours.

Authorities claimed an illegal land deal, which Wanjigi is allegedly linked to, led to the 18-hour police action.

Wanjigi, however, insisted that his political stance could have led to his woes.

