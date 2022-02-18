Rosemary Odinga: I can now see clearly
By Elvince Joshua
| February 18th 2022
Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga, says she can now see clearly.
Rosemary, 44, is currently in India for a routine medical check-up after she suffered an eyesight problem in 2019.
She has been undergoing treatment at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Center in Kerala, southwestern coast of India. The hospital uses ancient medical treatment practices.
“Before coming to India for treatment, I was pretty much living in darkness. I was simply existing,” she told India’s online news platform Don News.
In 2017, Rosemary suffered a stroke and brain tumour, which damaged her optic nerves, leading to loss of vision.
Rosemary confirmed that she also had a leaking aneurysm (a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches), which affected her vision in the process.
“One of my aneurysms was leaking, resulting in the stroke,” she said.
Before flying to India, Rosemary had sought treatment in South Africa, Germany, Israel and China.
Her father’s friend would later recommend that she try Indian medics.
In the Don News interview, Rosemary said she’s now in a position to see clearly after receiving traditional treatment known as Ayurvedha.
“When I did the [vision] test, I could see the letters and the doctor,” she said.
Ayurveda, medical knowledge handed down generation over centuries, is one of the eight branches of traditional treatment that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting organs located above the neck.
Raila Odinga, who termed Rosemary’s recovery as a “miracle”, confirmed that there are talks between Kenya and India to make the traditional medical technology part of the Kenyan health system.
“I have discussed this matter with the [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] on the need to work together to bring this technology to Africa,” he said in the Don News interview.
Odinga returned back to the country on Friday, February 18, after spending four days in India.
