IEBC summons Sabina Chege over vote-rigging remarks

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has summoned Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege over utterances she made at a rally in Vihiga County on Thursday, February 10.

Chege is required to appear before the commission on Tuesday, February 15.

“You are hereby required to attend the offices of the commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Committee on February 15, 2022, at 9.00 am for examination over utterances made by yourself at a public rally in Isibuye within Vihiga County on Feb 10,” IEBC stated.

The politician has come under fire following her remarks during an Azimio la Umoja tour yesterday, suggesting that Jubilee rigged the 2017 polls.

Chege claimed that the poll results in 2017 were stolen and that a similar scenario could be duplicated in the August General Election.

But Deputy President William Ruto, during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Njoro, Nakuru today, dismissed the allegations as false.

In a surprise turn of events, Ruto changed to a great defender of President Uhuru who has been on a charm offensive against him recently.

“There are people claiming Uhuru stole votes. They were nowhere when we were campaigning for Uhuru. They must respect the President,” said Ruto.

He added that those claiming they would rig him out in the August 9, 2022 polls have panicked.

“The people who are talking out loud did nothing to win votes for Uhuru. I did the most campaigns for Uhuru, and I know we won the election fairly. I am not yet tired of seeking this mandate,” the DP said.

