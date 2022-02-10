× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WPP Scangroup appoints Patricia Ithau a year after Bharat Thakrar exit

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | February 10th 2022

Patricia Ithau has been appointed WPP Scangroup CEO/Executive Director effective March 14, 2022. [Courtesy]

Patricia Ithau has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of WPP Scangroup.

Scangroup Chairman Richard Omwela, in a statement seen by The Standard, said Ithau will begin her term on March 14, 2022.

“She oversaw the expansion of major consumer brands in Eastern Africa at companies including Unilever, Diageo, and LOreal,” reads the statement.

Ithau is currently the Regional Director at the Stanford Institute for Innovation in Development Economies, Seed. She also sits on several boards that include ABSA Bank Kenya, Jambojet Limited, and the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a trustee on M-Pesa Foundation and Vodafone Foundation UK boards.

KEEP READING

In 2020, she was awarded the Head of State Commendation for her philanthropic work in supporting enterprise development in Kenya. She holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management from the United States International University- Africa (USIU) and a BCom from the University of Nairobi. 

Resignation of Bharat Thakrar and his CFO

The leadership change at WWP Scangroup comes exactly one year after the resignation of Bharat Thakrar as CEO and board member in March 2021. WPP had earlier suspended Thakrar and his Chief Finance Officer Satyabrata Das on February 19, 2021, for unspecified reasons. 

In September 2021, WPP Scangroup closed an investigation that did not find any incriminating evidence against Thakrar. "The investigation did not identify items of a material nature that required adjustment to the results of the company or the group for the year ended December 31, 2020, or to the balance sheet at that date," WPP said in a statement.

WPP Scangroup is a subsidiary of WPP, listed in the Nairobi Securities Exchange. It is the largest marketing and communication group in Sub-Saharan Africa and houses several ad agencies. 

Share this story
First leg: East African Safari Classic Rally start list
East African Safari Classic Rally drivers will cruise over 5,000 kilometres traversing 13 counties in the hunt for glory and the top spot.
Oparanya's cabinet approves transfer of stalled Sh8b hospital to State
The first phase cost Sh4.5 billion, with Sh2.5 billion going to construction and Sh2 billion for equipping.

MOST READ

The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans
The ‘Tinder Swindler’ captivates Kenyans

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Kirsten Kanja

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Witness: I saw police beat up Kianjokoma brothers

By Paul Ogemba | 3 hours ago

Witness: I saw police beat up Kianjokoma brothers
Was witchcraft at play in 1985 deaths of two Gem MPs?

By Amos Kareithi | 3 hours ago

Was witchcraft at play in 1985 deaths of two Gem MPs?
Uhuru enters toughest 180 days as succession politics takes over

By Jacob Ng’etich | 12 hours ago

Uhuru enters toughest 180 days as succession politics takes over
MCAs eyeing MP seats have until April 9 to resign

By Josphat Thiong’o | 12 hours ago

MCAs eyeing MP seats have until April 9 to resign

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC