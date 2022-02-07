× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Blunder that caused house rent in Nairobi to go up by 75%

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | February 7th 2022
Old Ngara Estate in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Back in the day when the government literally had the power of life and death, it dictated the prices of sugar, maize flour and cigarettes among other things. Landlords had to look over their shoulders whenever an angry tenant shouted about going to the rent tribunal.

It was during such a time that the government almost unwittingly caused a revolution. This followed the amendment of the Rent Restriction Act which was assented to on June 29, 1981, and came into effect on July 3, 1981.

The consequences of this amendment were such that rent for houses that had been constructed between January 1943 and December 1954 was increased by 75 per cent, while those which were completed between 1963 and 1979 were hiked by 40 per cent. Rent for newly built houses remained the same.

As soon as the law came into effect there was a hue and cry in Nairobi as landlords drastically increased rent. The desperation of tenants is best summarised by a three-word headline published in the East African Standard on August 4, 1981: Rents Go Up.

Despite the guidelines given by the law, some of the rents were increased by as much as 150 per cent while others rose by 100 per cent. In one instance, a landlord who was also a councillor increased rent to his one-bedroom units in Eastleigh from Sh700 to 1,500.

KEEP READING

Another tenant who lived in Kenya Railways Corporation houses had his rent increased from Sh800 to Sh1,800, a figure that was beyond his salary.

On the day the new rents were gazetted, an accountant living in Mlango Kubwa had his rent increased from Sh600 to Sh1,200.

This feeling of helplessness came last month when civil servants occupying government houses were slapped with a rent hike, the first in 21 years. This followed a directive by Treasury that rent for all government houses would, from April this year, go up by 10 per cent.

Statistics show that the government has 56,892 houses spread across the country, which have an annual rent of Sh1.52 billion. Once civil servants start paying the new rates, the government will earn an additional Sh152 million.

But even as the government is keen to earn more revenue from its houses, bulldozers have been busy tearing down some old buildings, bits and pieces of Kenyan history, in places such as Parklands and Pangani to create room for skyscrapers. Informal settlements have not been spared either, and a case in point is Mukuru where thousands have been rendered homeless by demolitions.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

10 killed as another cyclone devastates Indian Ocean island
Madagascar, with a population of nearly 30 million, had already been dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which killed 55 people.
Covid-19: Kenya records 55 new cases, 137 recoveries in last 24 hours
Kenya has so far administered 13,782,963 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa
Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa

COAST

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
IEBC enlists 1m voters in just-concluded registration exercise

By Mireri Junior | 2 hours ago

IEBC enlists 1m voters in just-concluded registration exercise
Video: Light moment as Governor Wambora forgets his speech

By Winfrey Owino | 6 hours ago

Video: Light moment as Governor Wambora forgets his speech
Stop abductions, killings, Muslim leaders demand

By Jacinta Mutura | 7 hours ago

Stop abductions, killings, Muslim leaders demand
Coming soon? Compulsory NHIF contributions

By Mercy Kahenda | 8 hours ago

Coming soon? Compulsory NHIF contributions

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC