CAS Boinnet resigns to vie for Elgeyo Marakwet governorship

NATIONAL
By Moses Nyamori | February 3rd 2022

Tourism and Wildlife CAS Joseph Boinnet addresses press outside Parliament in Nairobi, on February 3, 2022, where he announced his intention to resign from office and contest for the Elgeyo Marakwet gubernatorial seat in the upcoming General Election [David Njaaga, Standard]

Tourism and Wildlife Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Joseph Boinnet has resigned to run for the Elgeyo Marakwet governor seat.

The former Inspector General of Police announced during a session with the National Assembly Departmental Committee of Sports.

His resignation comes barely days after Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua issued circular guiding state officers seeking elective seats to quit by February 9 ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mr Boinnet has served in the docket for three years following his stint as the IG between 2015 and 2019.

KEEP READING

“I have been serving as Tourism and Wildlife CAS for the last three years. Today’s appearance in Parliament marks my last day since I am proceeding to tender my resignation as the CAS,” said Boinnet.

“I intend to head to Elgeyo Marakwet, my home county, to vie for the position of the governor,” he disclosed.

The former IG expressed his gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta for entrusting him with critical dockets.

“I want to thank the President for appointing me as the Inspector General of police between 2015 and 2019 and again appointing me in a senior position of CAS. I am very grateful for that opportunity. I equally want to thank the DP William Ruto for giving me all the support,” he said.

Kinyua in a letter dated January 28 asked Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior government officials interested in running for elective seats to vacate office by Tuesday next week.

