Journalists eyeing political seats told to resign- MCK

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | February 3rd 2022
Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Journalists eyeing political seats in the August General Election must resign, Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo has said.

Omwoyo, in an interview with Spice FM Thursday, said while the council encourages journalists to venture into other avenues, it would be unfair for those keen on politics to keep their media jobs, citing conflict of interest.

“We encourage journalists to join politics but we're also aware of the conflict of interest that may arise. We strive for objectivity and balance,” he noted.

The MCK boss urged those interested in political seats not to use their offices and resources at bay to attack their opponents, terming it unethical.

“It isn’t fair when you are planning to vie to sit behind a microphone and abuse your opponent,” Omwoyo said.

KEEP READING

He likened it to a scenario where members of parliament are prohibited from discussing matters before the house in other forums.

“A journalist cannot for instance go to parliament to table or debate a bill and come back to write about it.”

Communications Authority, in a statement Tuesday, requires that employees of a broadcasting station venturing into politics should quit or leave during the electioneering period.

“If a person working on programmes for a station becomes a candidate or is employed or retained in any capacity by a political aspirant or a political party, he/she shall go on leave for the duration of the election period or his employment may be terminated by the station,” states CA’s programming code.

In line with the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission guidelines, public servants eyeing political seats are required by law to resign six months to the General Election.

Those currently in office have until February 9, 2022, to vacate. 

