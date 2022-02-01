× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Police arrest another terror suspect in Nairobi

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 1st 2022

Police drawn from the anti terror police unit [File, Collins Kweyu]

Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old terror suspect in Nairobi.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspect, Mohamed Abubakar Hussein, was found in possession of ninety-five [95] used analogue mobile phones.

He has since been placed in custody and is assisting authorities with further investigations.

NPS reminded Kenyans to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activities within their surroundings.

KEEP READING

"While we have enhanced our security presence across the country, we urge the public to share information on any suspicious activities within their areas," police tweeted. 

The arrest comes days after another terror fugitive was arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Rashid Mohammed Salim, who had a Sh10 million bounty on his head, is also in custody, being grilled in relation to crimes he committed in Kenya before he fled in December 2020.

Salim is suspected to be a key member of an Islamist rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

"The terror suspect has been on our watch list after he was charged with terror offences in a Mombasa court and jumped bail, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest," a statement by DCI read. 
Authorities recently assured Kenyans that security in the country had been beefed up through different policing operations.

