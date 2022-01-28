29 sub-county police commanders moved in changes

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander John Onditi during an interview at his office in Gilgil, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Twenty-nine Sub-county police commanders have been moved in the latest changes from the National Police Service (NPS) Joint Service Board.

In a circular dated January 27, 2022, David Nyabuto has been transferred to Kisumu West from Nandi East.

Adamson Bungei who was stationed at Starehe Central now moves to Turkana Central and will be replaced by David Baariu.

Kiminini station will now be under John Otieno, who has moved from Gilgil and will be replaced by Francis Tumbo.

Moses Owiti will oversee operations at Samburu Central, according to the changes.

Others who have been transferred include Stella Jerono from Nyatike to Keiyo South, Christine Kola from Narok West to Baringo West, and Harriet Rimbere from Kitui to Naivasha.

