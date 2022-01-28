× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
29 sub-county police commanders moved in changes

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 28th 2022
Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander John Onditi during an interview at his office in Gilgil, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Twenty-nine Sub-county police commanders have been moved in the latest changes from the National Police Service (NPS) Joint Service Board.

In a circular dated January 27, 2022, David Nyabuto has been transferred to Kisumu West from Nandi East.

Adamson Bungei who was stationed at Starehe Central now moves to Turkana Central and will be replaced by David Baariu.

Kiminini station will now be under John Otieno, who has moved from Gilgil and will be replaced by Francis Tumbo.

Moses Owiti will oversee operations at Samburu Central, according to the changes.

KEEP READING

Others who have been transferred include Stella Jerono from Nyatike to Keiyo South, Christine Kola from Narok West to Baringo West, and Harriet Rimbere from Kitui to Naivasha.

More follows…

