President Uhuru's lawyers put up spirited defense for BBI
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| January 19th 2022
Lawyers representing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took the lead assault into the Court of Appeal judgement on day two of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) hearing at the apex court.
Uhuru’s lawyers argued that the appellate court’s judgement on whether the president can initiate changes to the Constitution by a popular initiative was wrong.
The Court of Appeal ruling in August 2021 led by its president Daniel Musinga found that President Uhuru is not constitutionally mandated to initiate changes to the Constitution through the popular initiative, an avenue reserved for the common mwananchi.
But in his submission, through lawyer Kiragu Kimani on Wednesday, he questioned whether the proceedings were fair and if the law was applied correctly.
KEEP READING
“What the Court of Appeal determined in saying the president cannot initiate amendments by popular initiative is that the people can delegate sovereign powers to those they elect, including the president…but the ones they donate power to have no business initiating change through a popular initiative,” he told Supreme court judges.
This, he said was flawed logic, terming it “inconsistent.”
“You can’t say people can donate sovereign power but those they donate to cannot run with it,” Kimani said.
Kimani further quoted Article 20 (2) of the Kenyan Constitution which states that every person shall enjoy the rights and fundamental freedom to the greatest extent.
Finding fault in the Appellate court’s judgement, he said that “the judges would have reached the conclusion by inserting words after ‘every person’ excluding the president, the deputy president and elected leaders.”
RELATED VIDEOS
House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection noticesSix Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to DP William Ruto are on the verge of being kicked out from National Assembly committee positions
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
POLITICS
- Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why I can’t support Raila Odinga
NATIONAL
- PS clears the air on transition of students to junior high school
EDUCATION
By James Omoro
- Juja: ‘Revenge message’ written on body of woman found stashed in suitcase
CENTRAL
- Section of Thika-Garissa Road to be closed for 77 days
NORTH EASTERN
- Jimi Wajingi claims Raila Odinga fall-out has led to his woes
NATIONAL