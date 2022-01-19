× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru's lawyers put up spirited defense for BBI

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 19th 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta lawyers Gatonye Waweru (left), Mohamed Nyaoga (right) Kimani Kiragu (second from right) at the Supreme court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Lawyers representing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga took the lead assault into the Court of Appeal judgement on day two of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) hearing at the apex court.

Uhuru’s lawyers argued that the appellate court’s judgement on whether the president can initiate changes to the Constitution by a popular initiative was wrong.

The Court of Appeal ruling in August 2021 led by its president Daniel Musinga found that President Uhuru is not constitutionally mandated to initiate changes to the Constitution through the popular initiative, an avenue reserved for the common mwananchi.

But in his submission, through lawyer Kiragu Kimani on Wednesday, he questioned whether the proceedings were fair and if the law was applied correctly.  

KEEP READING

“What the Court of Appeal determined in saying the president cannot initiate amendments by popular initiative is that the people can delegate sovereign powers to those they elect, including the president…but the ones they donate power to have no business initiating change through a popular initiative,” he told Supreme court judges.

This, he said was flawed logic, terming it “inconsistent.”

“You can’t say people can donate sovereign power but those they donate to cannot run with it,” Kimani said.

Kimani further quoted Article 20 (2) of the Kenyan Constitution which states that every person shall enjoy the rights and fundamental freedom to the greatest extent.

Finding fault in the Appellate court’s judgement, he said that “the judges would have reached the conclusion by inserting words after ‘every person’ excluding the president, the deputy president and elected leaders.” 

 

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection notices
Six Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to DP William Ruto are on the verge of being kicked out from National Assembly committee positions
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat
Two petitioners file case seeking to block ODM boss from vying for top seat

POLITICS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How the Jimi Wanjigi-police drama played out in the courts

By Paul Ogemba and Grace Nganga | 5 minutes ago

How the Jimi Wanjigi-police drama played out in the courts
House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection notices

By Stephanie Wangari | 34 minutes ago

House committee purge: Ruto-allied MPs receive ejection notices
Police claim 19 bodies retrieved from River Yala

By Harold Odhiambo and Winfrey Owino | 44 minutes ago

Police claim 19 bodies retrieved from River Yala
Forget sweets, there’s a time cows were House currency

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Forget sweets, there’s a time cows were House currency

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC