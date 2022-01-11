× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot on DPP’s radar over alleged incitement remarks

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 11th 2022

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to begin investigations on alleged incitement remarks by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Haji, in a circular Tuesday, said Senator Cheruiyot was captured in a video clip during a rally in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, making reference to the racial identity of an elected leader.

“The utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination and may be contrary to Article 33(2) of the Constitution and sections 13 and 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act of 2008,” the DPP noted.

Also implicated is a man identified as Abubakar Amana, who is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks at a press conference on December 19, 2021, in Lamu County.

KEEP READING

“The alleged remarks captured in the video clip refer to certain parts of Kenya belonging to certain tribes, and tribal background being a pre-condition for seeking an elective position in these areas,” Haji said.

The DPP has now asked police boss Mutyamabai to look into the video clips to determine whether any offenses have been committed.

Mutyambai is expected to submit the files by Tuesday, January 18.

The directive comes in the backdrop of a spruce up by the office of the DPP ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

On Monday, Haji directed that Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyanka be investigated over remarks he made at a rally in Kisii.

The lawmaker presented himself at the Kisii DCI offices for questioning earlier.

 

