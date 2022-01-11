Update: Power restored in several parts of Kenya
NATIONAL
By Fred Kagonye
| January 11th 2022
Update: Kenya Power says power has since been restored in Nairobi, Western Kenya, Mt. Kenya Region, North Rift, South Nyanza and Central Rift. The company says it is working to restore power in the remaining affected areas.
Earlier, we had reported the Company said an outage in many parts of the country on Tuesday morning was caused by collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.
“An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” said Kenya Power in a press statement.
Kenyans took to Twitter to express their frustration following the outage that affected different parts of the country.
Kenya Power topped Twitter trends, with at least 12,800 tweets posted in protest against the blackout.
2nd blackout in as many days. Kenya Power should have warned Kenyans that the 15% reduction in power bills also comes with a 15% reduction in supply.— FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) January 11, 2022
Kenya Power Used to be called KPLC... Kenya Paraffin Lights & Candles. It Still is... ???? — Elee Global ???????? (@EleeGlobal) January 10, 2022
