× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The day the mighty Njonjo ate his own words

NATIONAL
By Nzau Musau | January 5th 2022

Guns were presented as evidence to the commission of inquiry that Njonjo was involved in a plot to destabilise Kenya. [ Archives, Standard]

On August 2, 1984, lawyer Lee Muthoga deployed 26 different but related questions to squeeze out the truth on claims that former constitutional affairs minister Charles Njonjo bought off former Kikuyu MP Amos Ng’ang’a from his elective seat. 

In all those instances, Njonjo, who died on  Sunday, January 2, 2022, remained constant as the northern star, using several terms to deny the allegations:

“Mr Ng’ang’a was never paid any money in consideration.” “No money at all, it’s an outrageous suggestion.”

He added: “My Lords, Amos Ng’ang’a was paid no money at all, no money. I paid Amos Ng’ang’a not a shilling as is being suggested.”

KEEP READING

At some point, the inquisition veered off to a discussion of ice cream. Njonjo’s lawyer William Deverell wanted Muthoga to be more precise, saying the broad phrasing of the questions roped in instances where Ng’anga may have been paid for or sold ice cream.

Chair of the Commission Cecil Miller was not amused, telling him off after he took on Commissioner Effie Owuor’s explanation that Muthoga had added the words “in consideration” at the end of his questions:

“You go on making your jokes. You, Mr Deverell, keep on making your jokes. In the long run, you may find it is not going to accrue to your credibility and your status before this inquiry,” Miller warned him.

“You keep on making your jokes. You take out your ice cream and push it in your mouth. Proceed, please,” he added.

Muthoga changed tac and asked whether any other person had paid off Ng’ang’a in consideration of relinquishing the seat.

“I am not aware of anybody paying Mr Amos Ng’ang’a any money to relinquish his parliamentary seat.”

Muthoga kept pushing, rephrasing the wordings, until he cut the chase: “Mr Njonjo I put it to you that you did pay him Sh160,000. Did you?”

“My Lords, I do not recall paying Mr Ng’ang’a Sh160,000 or any money at all to do with relinquishing his seat,” Njonjo replied.

When Miller followed up this response with the question as to whether Njonjo paid Ng’ang’a that sum of money for any other purpose, the man on the cross went categorical:

“I do not remember, my Lords. I helped Mr Amos Ng’ang’a since I became an MP. Really not to help him personally, but to help the people in his area, and one of them was to do with a water project.”

Muthoga picked this up, asking whether he paid him the Sh160,000 for any other purpose. Njonjo thawed:

“I said, My Lords, I may have given him some money to do with water projects in the area.”

“160,000?” Muthoga pressed him. “No, my Lords, I do not think I have given Mr Amos Ng’ang’a that amount of money,” Njonjo replied.

Gone with his secrets: Njonjo is cremated at the Kariokor Hindu crematorium, hours after his death on January 2, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

“Sh200,000?” Muthoga further pressed: “My Lords, do not put it up. In fact, I would say it is less,” Njonjo responded.

He was beginning to capitulate.

Ng’ang’a had been elected MP for Kikuyu in the 1979 election and was also an assistant minister in former President Moi’s government. Sometimes in April 1980, he resigned after striking a deal with Njonjo.

At the inquiry, Muthoga sought to know whether the kind of assistance he claims to have offered to Ng’ang’a was offered during April when he resigned.

“No, the money I recollect was paid when I was a member of Parliament,” Njonjo retorted.

The following day, Njonjo applied to correct his evidence, saying he may have given the wrong impression courtesy of the wordings Muthoga gave to his questions.

He now said indeed Ng’ang’a was paid some money, and it was indeed on the April of 1980, the timing Muthoga was interested in. However, he could not remember how much, nor state by whom.

“It could be the figure your leading counsel suggested; Sh160,000 or Sh170,000 or even less. My memory, my Lords, is vague about this. I am being asked questions about events that took place four years ago and, I cannot claim that my memory is clear about events that place so long ago,” he said.

Still, he went to declare that Ng’anga was indeed paid in April, and to recollect that Ng’ang’a had agreed in March 1980 to resign his seat.

On account of his evidence, and on account of Karisa Maitha who claimed Njonjo’s friend had told him way back in 1979 that a constituency was being arranged for him, Njonjo was convicted of this count.

“We find the following facts established; that there was an agreement between Njonjo and Ng’ang’a for Ng’ang’a to resign, that Ng’ang’a agreed as a result of overtures made to him by three of three of Njonjo’s friends acting as his emissaries.”

The commission also affirmed that “Njonjo corruptly made payment of Sh160,000 in his office to Ng’ang’a upon his reporting to Njonjo that he had handed in his letter of resignation to the then Chief Secretary.”

When the inquiry was closing down, Miller went for Deverell yet again saying he needed to deal with “inexplicable, but disrespectful and distasteful episode” the lawyer had involved himself in during the proceedings.

In cross-examining Francis arap Mutwol, a former MP Kerio Central, Deverell had made remarks which Miller interpreted to mean that President Moi was only the President of the Kalenjin tribe.

When Miller challenged him, Deverell engaged in what Miller described as “tangled words and circumlocution.”

He would eventually pass a harsh indictment of the lawyer.

“I am forced to observe, with profound respect, that in my little personal book of honours of barristers of Kenya, Mr Deverell up till this inquiry, his name took place as on the first fourteen. Alas! Alas! That is what has been done in this inquiry to the head of state,” Miller said in his closing remarks.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Former NHIF boss eyes Wajir governorship
Adam who is the proprietor of the Nairobi South Hospital said he is best placed to take over county leadership owing to his experience in management.
Fare thee well Charles Njonjo

MOST READ

You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa
You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa

POLITICS

By Stephen Rutto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How Charles Njonjo frustrated peasants from owning a ranch

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

How Charles Njonjo frustrated peasants from owning a ranch
Matiang’i orders night curfew in Lamu after seven killed in attack

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

Matiang’i orders night curfew in Lamu after seven killed in attack
Musicians tipped on how not to bungle deals over political campaign songs

By Judah Ben-Hur | 4 hours ago

Musicians tipped on how not to bungle deals over political campaign songs
Fresh efforts to frustrate parties Political Parties Bill as MPs return for debate today

By Moses Nyamori | 4 hours ago

Fresh efforts to frustrate parties Political Parties Bill as MPs return for debate today

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC