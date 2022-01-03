Speaker Justin Muturi recalls MPs for three-day special sitting
January 3rd 2022
The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called a special Parliament sitting from Wednesday, January 5 to Friday, January 7, for MPs to consider, among others, the Third Reading of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The lawmakers are also expected to table any papers on statutory instruments and regulations with statutory timelines.
The MPs are also expected to convey any urgent messages from the Executive or the Senate.
The House business lined up for transaction include the Second Reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 32 of 2021) and the Third Reading of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 56 of 2021).
“It is further notified that, if need arises, the respective sittings of the House will automatically extend until the specified business for each of the three days is concluded,” said Muturi in Gazette Notice Number 14275.
“The House may also hold evening sittings on the prescribed dates, for purposes of concluding any business scheduled for consideration herein,” he added.
