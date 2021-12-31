× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Our plan to deliver fair elections is on course – Wafula Chebukati

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | December 31st 2021

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati is confident that the agency will deliver fair polls in 2022. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the agency is on course to deliver fair polls in August 2022.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, Chebukati said the Commission will do everything possible to ensure the General Election is transparent and dispute-free.

“As we reflect on the election processes, the Commission reassures you of its commitment to delivering a free, fair and credible August 9th [2022] General Election,” he said.

“The Commission is on course in planning and putting in place measures and mechanism to ensure a simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent General Election,” he added in his press statement dated Friday, December 31.

KEEP READING

The electoral board boss also announced that IEBC will conduct the second phase of continuous voter registration in January 2022.

“In fulfillment of one of its constitutional mandates, the Commission will in January 2022, conduct the second Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) and diaspora voter registration. We therefore urge all eligible citizens who are yet to be registered as voters to turn up at our Registration Centers for enrollment,” he said.

Chebukati urged Kenyans to believe in the Commission’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“We must always remember our collective responsibility to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election in August 2022. I therefore appeal to our major stakeholders and all Kenyans, to extend their support to the Commission and campaign peacefully during the electioneering period,” he said.

The Commission is currently fully quorate, with the positions of four commissioners, who had exited the agency after the 2017 polls, now fully filled.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya hits 10m Covid-19 vaccination target
In June this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta projected that Kenya would vaccinate at least 10 million people by December 25, 2021.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals
Uhuru-Raila men shoot down Ruto's team proposals

POLITICS

By Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
14 prominent personalities who died in 2021

By Jacinta Mutura | 6 hours ago

14 prominent personalities who died in 2021
How time zones affect New Year celebrations

By Elvince Joshua | 7 hours ago

How time zones affect New Year celebrations
Winners and losers in the Judiciary in 2021

By Paul Ogemba | 13 hours ago

Winners and losers in the Judiciary in 2021
Gold diggers' dalliance with death dates back to 1930s

By Amos Kareithi | 13 hours ago

Gold diggers' dalliance with death dates back to 1930s

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC