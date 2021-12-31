Our plan to deliver fair elections is on course – Wafula Chebukati

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati is confident that the agency will deliver fair polls in 2022. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the agency is on course to deliver fair polls in August 2022.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, Chebukati said the Commission will do everything possible to ensure the General Election is transparent and dispute-free.

“As we reflect on the election processes, the Commission reassures you of its commitment to delivering a free, fair and credible August 9th [2022] General Election,” he said.

“The Commission is on course in planning and putting in place measures and mechanism to ensure a simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, impartial, efficient, credible and transparent General Election,” he added in his press statement dated Friday, December 31.

The electoral board boss also announced that IEBC will conduct the second phase of continuous voter registration in January 2022.

“In fulfillment of one of its constitutional mandates, the Commission will in January 2022, conduct the second Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) and diaspora voter registration. We therefore urge all eligible citizens who are yet to be registered as voters to turn up at our Registration Centers for enrollment,” he said.

Chebukati urged Kenyans to believe in the Commission’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“We must always remember our collective responsibility to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election in August 2022. I therefore appeal to our major stakeholders and all Kenyans, to extend their support to the Commission and campaign peacefully during the electioneering period,” he said.

The Commission is currently fully quorate, with the positions of four commissioners, who had exited the agency after the 2017 polls, now fully filled.

Share this story