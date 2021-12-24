Raila to open Kisumu street bash

A view of Kisumu Town. [Courtesy]

Kisumu County Government officials were yesterday making the final touches in the preparations for a street party to mark the Christmas holiday celebrations.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to officially open the event today (Friday) at 8 p.m.

According to sources, the ODM chief will light the Christmas tree alongside Governor Anyang' Nyong'o'.

A preliminary program seen by The Standard indicates that after the lighting of the Christmas tree, fireworks will be lighted before the devolved unit begins sharing food with the needy.

Other residents will, however, part with money to buy food from restaurants that have been contracted.

Residents will also have to part with Sh200 to access the venue that has been secluded for live band performances.

The county government has partnered with the private sector to ensure residents enjoy various leisure activities that will be offered along the streets of Kisumu.

Yesterday, there were mixed feelings from residents over the plans to hold a party in the lakeside city.

Motorists claimed the decision to close the roads is uncalled for, adding that it will worsen traffic buildups being witnessed in the city as families travel home for the holidays.

Some of them took to social media to criticise the plans to close roads, saying the devolved unit could have opted for a different venue for the party.

Former Market Milimani MCA Eddy Anayo are among those who expressed their disgust.

"We love to party, however, closing the only two streets we have is not anything we are taking kindly, " he said.

City Manager Abala Wanga confirmed they are in the final stages of planning for the street bash.

“We will close Oginga Odinga street and Jomo Kenyatta avenue to allow for the street bash,” said Wanga.

Other residents, however, lauded the efforts by the county government for organising the bash.

Hoteliers are also looking forward to taking advantage of the event to boost their businesses.

