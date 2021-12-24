Police probing Dennis Itumbi’s alleged abduction

Friends visit Dennis Itumbi (in hospital bed) after alleged abduction. [Courtesy-Twitter]

Authorities have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of Dennis Itumbi.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, in a statement Friday, said they had received a report on the incident, filed at Thindigua Police Post yesterday some minutes to 4 pm.

“Police have since launched investigations with a view to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Shioso said.

The NPS spokesman further appealed to the public to desist from speculation into Itumbi’s case, booked at the station under OB 10/23/12/2021.

The Deputy President digital strategist was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and found hours into the night.

Itumbi’s brother, David, shared photos of him in an unnamed health facility, appearing badly beaten and bruised.

Standard Digital has since learnt Itumbi is now in a Nairobi hospital where doctors have taken his blood samples.

David said Itumbi had been arrested by police and tortured.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account, he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” he tweeted.

The Standard has also learnt that the party has called for a press conference to address the incident.

