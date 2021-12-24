× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Dennis Itumbi found in hospital after alleged abduction

NATIONAL
By Standard Team | December 24th 2021

Dennis Itumbi in appearing in pain in a hospital bed, with a bruised face [David Itumbi - Twitter]

Political strategy consultant Dennis Itumbi, who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon has been found.

Itumbi’s brother, David, shared photos of him in a hospital bed, appearing badly beaten and bruised.

He said Itumbi had been arrested by police and was tortured.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. (See pictures) Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” his brother David tweeted.

KEEP READING

Elgeyo Marakawet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, in a tweet, claimed that Itumbi was tortured by police officers. 

Itumbi, a former statehouse operative was reported missing at Thindigua police post in Kiambu on Thursday afternoon.

After his exit from state house in 2020, Itumbi joined the Deputy president wing and has been playing the role of a blogger and a communication strategist.

His disappearance was reported to the police by two of his close allies and an OB report number 10/23/12/2021 was issued.

The two colleagues told the police that Itumbi was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by unknown men who bundled him into a car and sped off.

It was around 3 pm on Thursday when this incident happened.

Efforts by family and friends to trace the missing Itumbi were futile. Journalists and friends who visited Parklands police station where he was reportedly being held were informed that the police were not holding him in the cells.

 

