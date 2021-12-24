Dennis Itumbi found in hospital after alleged abduction

Dennis Itumbi in appearing in pain in a hospital bed, with a bruised face [David Itumbi - Twitter]

Political strategy consultant Dennis Itumbi, who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon has been found.

Itumbi’s brother, David, shared photos of him in a hospital bed, appearing badly beaten and bruised.

He said Itumbi had been arrested by police and was tortured.

“My brother has been badly beaten. We thank God that he is alive. On his own account he was arrested by police and beaten and tortured. This is the state we found him in. (See pictures) Please pray for his recovery. Asanteni for your many prayers and support,” his brother David tweeted.

Elgeyo Marakawet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, in a tweet, claimed that Itumbi was tortured by police officers.

Glad to see our brother @OleItumbi alive. Sad to see him in such pain. Hopeful that he will bounce back stronger. Appalled that Police officers who should be protecting him harmed him.May his tormentors who are enjoying power never know peace. Politics shouldn’t be done this way. pic.twitter.com/tz97ANcA2g December 23, 2021

Itumbi, a former statehouse operative was reported missing at Thindigua police post in Kiambu on Thursday afternoon.

After his exit from state house in 2020, Itumbi joined the Deputy president wing and has been playing the role of a blogger and a communication strategist.

His disappearance was reported to the police by two of his close allies and an OB report number 10/23/12/2021 was issued.

The two colleagues told the police that Itumbi was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by unknown men who bundled him into a car and sped off.

It was around 3 pm on Thursday when this incident happened.

Efforts by family and friends to trace the missing Itumbi were futile. Journalists and friends who visited Parklands police station where he was reportedly being held were informed that the police were not holding him in the cells.

