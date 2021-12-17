Senators recalled from recess to discuss key bills
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| December 17th 2021
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has gazetted next week Tuesday and Wednesday- December 21 and 22 as special sittings, to discuss some key bills.
Senators will be required to resume the House at Parliament Buildings, at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm to deliberate on the arising matters.
“Pursuant to Standing Order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22, as days for special sittings of the Senate,” Lusaka said in a statement.
Senators will be debating the Budget policy statement for the Financial Year 2022/2023, the County Oversight and Accountability Bill, and the Lifestyle Audit bill.
KEEP READING
Other bills before Senate next week include: The report of the standing committee on Labour and Social welfare on the status of the new Dandora Stadium, the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, the County Governments (Amendment) Bill, the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill and the Intergovernmental Relations (Amendment) Bill.
Senate will then be adjourned till February 8 next year.
RELATED VIDEOS
KEMRI denies influenza outbreak report'This information attributed to our research is not only incorrect but also taken out of context and has only succeeded in causing undue panic.'
Athletics stars graduate with university degreesAthletics big shots were among thousands of graduands that graduated from leading universities across the country.
MOST READ
Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened
RIFT VALLEY
- Heaven-sent woman saves baby’s life in Kisumu-bound matatu
NATIONAL
- Meet Boyz, the abandoned teen who has called Kiambu Hospital home for 13 years
NATIONAL
- KEMRI confirms Influenza outbreak in Kenya
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Betty Njeru
- Coast parties disown Kingi support for Raila
POLITICS
- Nairobi-Kisumu train starts operation
NYANZA