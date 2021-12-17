× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Senators recalled from recess to discuss key bills

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 17th 2021

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has gazetted next week Tuesday and Wednesday- December 21 and 22 as special sittings, to discuss some key bills.

Senators will be required to resume the House at Parliament Buildings, at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm to deliberate on the arising matters.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22, as days for special sittings of the Senate,” Lusaka said in a statement.

Senators will be debating the Budget policy statement for the Financial Year 2022/2023, the County Oversight and Accountability Bill, and the Lifestyle Audit bill.

KEEP READING

Other bills before Senate next week include: The report of the standing committee on Labour and Social welfare on the status of the new Dandora Stadium, the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, the County Governments (Amendment) Bill, the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Bill, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill and the Intergovernmental Relations (Amendment) Bill.

Senate will then be adjourned till February 8 next year.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

KEMRI denies influenza outbreak report
'This information attributed to our research is not only incorrect but also taken out of context and has only succeeded in causing undue panic.'
Athletics stars graduate with university degrees
Athletics big shots were among thousands of graduands that graduated from leading universities across the country.

MOST READ

Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened
Day 1: Witness tells court that Ivy Wangeci was threatened

RIFT VALLEY

By Lynn Kolongei

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Maiden Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train arrives in the lakeside city

By Betty Njeru and George Maringa | 4 hours ago

Maiden Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train arrives in the lakeside city
Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 22.4pc as 1,609 test positive

By Brian Okoth | 5 hours ago

Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 22.4pc as 1,609 test positive
Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein moved to Tourism ministry

By Brian Okoth | 5 hours ago

Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein moved to Tourism ministry
Uhuru awards Koome, Mugenda, Kananu EGH honours; journalists get HSC

By Brian Okoth | 10 hours ago

Uhuru awards Koome, Mugenda, Kananu EGH honours; journalists get HSC

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC