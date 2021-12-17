Uhuru awards Koome, Mugenda, Kananu EGH honours; journalists get HSC

From left: EGH recipients Olive Mugenda, Martha Koome, Margaret Kobia and Ann Kananu. [Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) honours to Chief Justice Martha Koome, Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, among others.

EGH is one of the three classes of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya, the highest category of presidential awards conferred to individuals in recognition of their service to the nation.

The two other classifications in the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya are Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.) and Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (M.G.H.).

The CGH is the highest award in Kenya. The award is mostly given to the holders of the Office of the President of Kenya. However, several prominent visiting figures have also received the medal despite not being Kenyan sitting presidents.

They include Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (former President of Liberia) and Aga Khan IV (49th and current Imam of Nizari Ismailis, a denomination within Shia Islam).

In this year’s presidential awards, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley received the CGH award. The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley. [Courtesy]

CGH is followed in prominence by EGH and MGH, in that order.

Besides Koome, Kobia and Kananu, other recipients of the EGH are Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Retired Major-General Philip Wachira Kameru of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Prof. Olive Mugenda, and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.

In Kenya, there are eight categories of Presidential awards.

Orders, decorations, and medals of Kenya are awarded “in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities”.

The awards are issued upon advice by the National Honours and Awards Committee in the Office of the President.

Individuals are nominated for awards by district committees, government ministries, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, individuals, among others.

MGH award, which is the third class in the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya honours (highest medal), went to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General James Githii Mburu and State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.

Mburu is credited for meeting tax targets, especially in recent financial year quarters.

In the four months to October, KRA surpassed its tax collection target by Sh27.09 billion. The taxman collected Sh631.03 billion between July and October, against a target of Sh603.94 billion.

Away from the top honours, 33 people, including Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, were awarded Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) honours, while 64, including State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, got Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) crown. Kanze Dena was awarded Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear medal. [File, Standard]

Ninety-three (93) people received Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) award, including former Citizen Television journalist Alex Chamwada, who has since ventured into private practice.

One hundred and fifty-three (153) people were awarded the fourth-grade Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) honours.

President Kenyatta issued out one Distinguished Conduct Order (DCO) award to Major John Kuria of the Kenya Defence Forces, though posthumously. Kuria died in a road accident on November 4, 2021 on the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

The Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) went to three people, all from the National Police Service. The recipients, Chief Inspector Tom Mbaja, Chief Inspector Deus Ochieng, and Inspector of Police Albert Otieno, hail from Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay counties respectively.

Twenty-one (21) people received the Silver Star of Kenya award. Nine out of the 21 were awarded the honours posthumously.

Eighty-two (82) people received the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC), military division, whereas 175 people were awarded HSC honours, civilian division.

At least four journalists were honoured with the HSC award. They include Standard Group’s City Editor Roselyne Obala, Jamila Mohamed (Citizen Television’s Swahili News Managing Editor), Zipporah Muthui (Senior News Producer at KBC), and Joan Pereruan (Nation Media Group’s Photographic Editor). Standard Group’s City Editor Roselyne Obala received a Head of State Commendation (HSC) medal. [File, Standard]

